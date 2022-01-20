Second man charged with murder over 2018 mistaken identity homicide

David Kuka was fatally shot in Tauranga in February 2018, in what police believe was a mistaken identity killing.

A second person has been arrested in relation to a mistaken identity homicide in the Bay of Plenty almost four years ago, and police are not ruling out further arrests.

David Kuka was fatally shot at a Tauranga address in Wilrose Place on February 11, 2018. It was the second homicide at the Wilrose Place address within a month.

On Thursday, police arrested a 36-year-old from Tauranga in relation to Kuka’s death, and he will appear in the Tauranga District Court on Friday charged with murder, police said in a statement.

In December, a 34-year-old man was also charged with Kuka’s murder and appeared in the Tauranga District Court.

On the third anniversary of her father’s shooting, Kuka’s daughter Te Kimioranga Te Kuka spoke to Stuff about her father’s killing, admitting it was “hard to deal with”.

She also told Stuff what she would say to the person who killed her father.

“Just why?

“What else is there. What did he ever do to deserve this? That’s it.”

At that time, Detective Sergeant Paul Barron told Stuff police had a narrowed down a list of suspects, and that he remained “confident” they will eventually solve the case.

The strongest theory police have for Kuka’s death traces back to an idea of a mistaken identity, linked to the same Gate Pā address where he was killed – the site of another killing just over a month before on January 3.

The “taxing” of a Nissan Maxima belonging to street-level drug dealer Colin Jeffries-Smith may be what set in train events that left two men, Kuka one of them, dead.