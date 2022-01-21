Ute driver rams police in KFC drive-through drama

Police blocked the driver of a ute at a North Dunedin KFC drive-through on Friday.

A ute driver rammed a police car before having her window smashed by officers after she tried to flee by dodging into a KFC drive-through in north Dunedin.

The incident unfolded on Friday morning when police spotted two women on outstanding warrants at a North Dunedin motel.

A police spokeswoman said the pair fled the scene.

It is understood the driver tried to evade officers by going through the nearby KFC drive-through, but rammed one of two patrol cars when she was cornered.

The driver's side window was smashed by officers, a witness said.

Police would not comment further on the incident, the spokeswoman saying: '’We have nothing further to add because the matter is now before the courts,’' a spokeswoman said.

Police confirmed the women were taken into custody.

The pair are due to appear in court on Saturday, one on charges of burglary and the other on a breach of bail.