Fiji deaths: Christchurch man sentenced to life in prison for murdering family of five

Mohammed Raheesh Isoof, 65, was found guilty of murdering a family of five in Fiji in 2019.

A Christchurch man who murdered a family of five, including two children, during a holiday in Fiji has been handed a life sentence in prison.

Mohammed Raheesh Isoof, 65, was found guilty on Wednesday for the murders of Nirmal Kumar, 63, his wife Usha Devi, 54, their daughter Nileshni Kala and her two children Sana, 11, and Samara, 8.

The bodies of the family were found on a remote clifftop on August 26, 2019, at the Nausori Highlands in Nadi, Fiji.

Supplied The five people found dead in the Nausori Highlands were Nirmal Kumar, 63, his wife Usha Devi, 54, their daughter Nileshni Kajal, 34, and her daughters Sana, 11, and Samara, 8.

Isoof was also found guilty of attempted murder after Samaira Kumar, who was aged 1 at the time, was found alive next to the dead bodies. She was the niece of Nileshni Kajal.

Post-mortem examination results showed the victims died as a result of ingesting a toxic substance.

TORIKA TOKALAU/STUFF Setareki Nalaga discovered the bodies on the morning of August 26, 2019, while he was out checking on his cows.

Lautoka High Court Justice Thushara Rajasinghe sentenced Isoof to life in prison for the five counts of murder. He was given a minimum term of 20 years for the attempted murder charge, which is the earliest time he can apply for parole.

Handing down the sentence, Rajasinghe said Isoof had betrayed the trust of his best friend by murdering the family.

Isoof, who was the last person to see the family alive, was a neighbour of Nirmal Kumar in the Legalega settlement in Nadi.Kumar looked after Isoof’s home while he’d be away living in New Zealand.

Isoof, a Fiji citizen who holds permanent residency in New Zealand, lived in Christchurch with his wife and worked as a bus driver.

The murders made headlines in Fiji, after Setareki Nalaga discovered the bodies in on the edge of a treacherous cliff.

He said he saw four bodies laid faced up, in a pattern, on a rug on the ground. A baby was sitting next to one of the bodies.

A fifth body, identified as Nileshni Kajal, was lying 20 metres away from the others with an empty bottle in her hand.

During the trial, police revealed that Isoof had lived in Australia for some time before he was deported for lying about his identity.

Isoof can apply for a pardon through the Mercy Commission after serving 20 years in prison.