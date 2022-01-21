'I’m going to get him': Driver escapes jail after breaking man’s back in hit-and-run

Tamati James Lee Ruru in the Christchurch District Court at the start of his sentencing.

A young man who deliberately ran down his ex-partner’s new boyfriend with his car has avoided jail after a judge found going to prison would not lead to a positive outcome.

Tamati Ruru, 21, was sentenced to nine months’ home detention in the Christchurch District Court on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure.

The charge relates to an incident in the West Coast town of Westport on January 9 last year.

When Ruru woke up that morning, he saw that the rear windscreen of his car had been smashed. He was infuriated and immediately suspected that the damage had been done by his ex-partner’s new boyfriend.

According to the Crown summary of facts, Ruru drove to the Westport police station to report the incident, but no staff were available. He then decided to take matters into his own hands.

He drove to the victim’s address and circled the house a number of times in an attempt to entice him to come outside.

When he got no reaction, he drove to a different area where he spoke to an acquaintance and said to him: “I’m going to get him”.

Ruru returned to the victim’s home and shouted at him from outside the house. The victim came out of his house and stood on the grass verge on the side of the road.

Ruru made a U-turn and drove between 20 metres and 30m towards the victim, hitting him with his car.

The man was thrown into the left side of the windscreen and rolled off the side of the bonnet, before Ruru sped off without checking if he was injured.

The victim was flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries to his abdomen, chest and back. He also had a broken back, which required him to undergo a three-hour surgery.

Ruru later told a court report writer that he never meant to hit the victim, but had only intended to confront him. He said that he “didn’t know what came over” him.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Gerard Lynch said the injured man’s victim impact statement was “very generous and understanding”.

The victim wrote that he thought putting Ruru in jail would only hinder the progress he has made up until now.

“A big change, and a positive one, has been your decision to live with your grandmother and uncle,” said the judge. He applauded Ruru’s decision not to get involved with gangs even though both his parents had gang-connections, and it would have been “easy” for him to go down the same path.

In sentencing Ruru, the judge said home detention would hold him accountable while still supporting his rehabilitation.

“What we know, especially with young men, is that what comes out of jail is often much worse than what went in,” the judge said.

Ruru was given a first-strike warning as part of the “three strikes” law for violent offences.

The judge disqualified Ruru from driving for 18 months dating back from January 11, 2021, but said he would reconsider this if it hindered Ruru’s chances of obtaining a job or internship.