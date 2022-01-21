Northland police uncover operation growing thousands of cannabis plants

RNZ’s podcast The Detail explores the active ingredient in weed, THC, and asks how do psychoactive drugs compare with alcohol?

Four men are facing charges after Northland police uncovered a “large” cannabis growing operation in Whangārei.

About 3400 plants were found at the rural house in Whangārei Heads.

Police searched the house on Wednesday morning, with staff including dog handlers, drug experts and a team from the asset recovery unit, a police spokeswoman said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police found about 3400 cannabis plants at the rural Whangārei Heads address. (File photo)

Four men, aged between 19 and 33, were arrested and charged with cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis for supply.

READ MORE:

* Four men jailed for $24 million-a-year cannabis operation in Northland

* Police to resume aerial cannabis operations a year after national operation was canned

* Three arrested after police find firearms, ammunition, LSD and cannabis supply



Cannabis is a class C controlled drug, and the men face up to eight years in prison if found guilty.

David Unwin/Stuff Police dog handlers, drug experts and asset recovery members were involved in the search warrant on Wednesday. (File photo)

Court documents show police believe a fifth, unknown, person was involved.

“We are still establishing the number of people involved at this early stage,” the police spokeswoman said.

“We are looking at the possibility that a fifth person was allegedly involved and we will be following this up.

NZ POLICE/Stuff.co.nz Northland police seized more than 4000 cannabis plants in Te Kopuru in January 2020.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests and charges being laid.”

The number of plants was surpassed by a cannabis growing operation in Northland’s Te Kopuru, where police seized more than 4000 cannabis plants in January 2020.

In that case, four people were jailed for two years, nine months for their part in the $24 million-a-year operation.

There is no link between the two operations at this stage, the spokeswoman said.

The men charged over the Whangārei Heads case are due to reappear in court on Monday.