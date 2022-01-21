Crews fight second suspicious bush fire on Tasman island

Firefighters are working to extinguish a second blaze on a tiny island off the coast of Riwaka (file photo).

Firefighters are working to extinguish a second suspicious blaze on a tiny tidal island north of Motueka, in the Tasman region.

Crews were called to Outer Island – also known as Goat Island – off the coast of Riwaka, shortly before 6pm on Friday.

They had already attended a small vegetation fire on the island at 4pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Andrew Norris said crews had contained and were working to extinguish the blaze, which had spread over about 50 square metres.

It was the second fire on the island on Friday afternoon, and was currently considered suspicious, he said.

Norris said police and a fire investigator were at the scene.