Friends called police after 'gentle soul' who died in suspected homicide failed to turn up for hike

Bonilla Herrera moved to New Zealand in 2011 to study English.

A Colombian woman was found dead inside her Christchurch home after a concerned friend called police when she failed to turn up for a hike and no one could reach her.

The body of Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera was discovered inside her home on Grove Rd, Addington at 10pm on Saturday.

Police have since launched a homicide inquiry, and no arrests had been made as of Monday evening.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

Oriana Perkinson, who dated Bonilla Herrera from 2011 to 2016, told Stuff she received a call from the 37-year-old’s sister on Sunday morning informing her that she had been murdered.

READ MORE:

* Police focusing on 24 hours before woman found dead in Christchurch home

* Blessing held to honour homeless woman killed in Christchurch car park

* Police continuing investigation into death of Christchurch baby



She told Perkinson that Bonilla Herrera was due to meet a friend for a hike on Saturday morning but failed to turn up.

“Everyone started getting worried. They started calling her and asking if anyone had seen her and after a while they said, ‘No, this is very unlike her,’ so they went to her house.

“They saw that the lights were on and that the car was there and they found everything suspicious, so they called the police.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Cordons remain at a homicide scene in Grove Road, Addington

Bonilla Herrera, a 3-D designer, moved to New Zealand in 2011 to study English. Shortly after arriving she met Perkinson and the pair began a relationship.

Perkinson described her as “a quiet and reserved girl, talented and tenacious” who was always smiling and was an avid dancer.

“She always had a very shy personality, but when she had friends she made friends for life.

Oriana Perkinson/Supplied Police have launched a homicide inquiry after the body of Juliana Bonilla Herrera, 37, was found inside her home in Grove Road, Addington on Saturday.

“She was always very in love with what she did with her 3-D design ... we together managed to go to Universal Studios and Disney World, which was one of her dreams to go and see those places because it was her dream to work in a company like that.”

Bonilla Herrera moved to Christchurch in 2016 looking for better opportunities. The couple broke up shortly afterwards.

Once in Christchurch she began hiking and biking, and took up photography.

She and her recent partner, who lived together at the Grove Rd property, broke up about a month ago when he moved to Australia because he had to close his business due to Covid-19.

“It was all very amicable. It was like a possibility they could come back together at some point.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Police have asked Grove Rd residents and nearby businesses for CCTV footage of the street.

Perkinson was “in shock” and was trying to come to terms with what happened.

“At the moment we’re trying to be as supportive as we can with the family, helping them try to get everything in order to get them to come to New Zealand so they can be with Juliana.

“We’re trying to get MIQ exemptions and we’re trying to get them granted visas with [a] certain sense of urgency. All we want to do really is reunite her with her family as soon as we can.”

Perkinson said she had “no idea” who could have been responsible for Bonilla Herrera’s death.

“She was such a gentle soul and would never do anything to put her life at risk because she fought so hard to achieve everything she achieved here in New Zealand.

“She was very selective with her friends. She was always really careful, especially coming from the countries we come from where crime is everywhere.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Bonilla Herrera lived at the Grove Rd property with a recent partner, until he was forced to go back to Australia after closing his business due to Covid-19.

Police officially named Bonilla Herrera late on Monday night, and said her next of kin in Colombia had been notified and were being supported by police and Victim Support.

Officers will continue to examine the scene until the end of the week, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said.

An autopsy was carried out on Monday but no cause of death has been released.

“Police have not made any arrests and are continuing with inquiries in the area to account for activity at the scene in the 24 hours prior to the body being found on Saturday night,” Anderson said.

It is understood officers have been asking residents for their whereabouts between 6pm on Friday and 8pm on Saturday and if they noticed anything suspicious.

Residents and nearby businesses are also understood to have been asked for any CCTV they may have.

In the days since Bonilla Herrera’s death, patrol cars have been parked at either end of Grove Rd, which is about 500 metres from Lincoln Rd, with officers monitoring a cordon and taking details of residents as they left their properties.

One man at the scene told Stuff it is a quiet street, and he did not hear anything unusual on Saturday night.