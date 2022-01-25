Man charged with murder of woman found dead in Christchurch home

Bonilla Herrera moved to New Zealand in 2011 to study English.

A man has been charged with murder after a Colombian woman was found dead inside her Christchurch home.

The body of Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera was discovered inside her home on Grove Rd, Addington at 10pm on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Police said a 35-year-old man had been arrested and charged with murder.

Stuff understands the man is Bonilla Herrera’s neighbour, and police had been examining his property for the past two days.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court Wednesday morning.

Stuff has learned she had been subjected to an extremely violent attack in her home, including being restrained and suffered knife wounds.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said the homicide investigation is ongoing, and scene examination and police enquiries in the area will likely continue for the next couple of days.

“I’d like to thank the community in and around Grove Rd for their assistance in helping the investigation team achieve this result in such a relatively short period,” Anderson added.

“It will hopefully give some relief to Juliana’s loved ones, particularly her family back in Colombia, at this sad time.”

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the murder.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Cordons remain at a homicide scene in Grove Road, Addington

Oriana Perkinson, who dated Bonilla Herrera from 2011 to 2016, earlier told Stuff she received a call from the 37-year-old’s sister on Sunday morning informing her that she had been murdered.

She told Perkinson that Bonilla Herrera was due to meet a friend for a hike on Saturday morning but failed to turn up.

“Everyone started getting worried. They started calling her and asking if anyone had seen her and after a while they said, ‘No, this is very unlike her,’ so they went to her house.

“They saw that the lights were on and that the car was there, and they found everything suspicious, so they called the police.”

Bonilla Herrera, a 3-D designer, moved to New Zealand in 2011 to study English. Shortly after arriving, she met Perkinson and the pair began a relationship.

Perkinson described her as “a quiet and reserved girl, talented and tenacious” who was always smiling and was an avid dancer.

“She always had a very shy personality, but when she had friends she made friends for life.”

Oriana Perkinson/Supplied Police have launched a homicide inquiry after the body of Juliana Bonilla Herrera, 37, was found inside her home in Grove Road, Addington on Saturday.

Bonilla Herrera moved to Christchurch in 2016 looking for better opportunities. The couple broke up shortly afterwards.

Once in Christchurch, she began hiking and biking, and took up photography.

She and a recent partner, who lived together at the Grove Rd property, broke up about a month ago when he moved to Australia because he had to close his business due to Covid-19.

“It was all very amicable. It was like a possibility they could come back together at some point.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Police have asked Grove Rd residents and nearby businesses for CCTV footage of the street.

Perkinson was “in shock” and was trying to come to terms with what happened.

“At the moment we’re trying to be as supportive as we can with the family, helping them try to get everything in order to get them to come to New Zealand so they can be with Juliana.

“We’re trying to get MIQ exemptions and we’re trying to get them granted visas with [a] certain sense of urgency. All we want to do really is reunite her with her family as soon as we can.”

An MIQ spokesperson said they would work with police where required, “including to help facilitate urgent travel requests”.

“We are deeply sympathetic to the family at this time.”

Perkinson said she had “no idea” who could have been responsible for Bonilla Herrera’s death.

Police officially named Bonilla Herrera late on Monday night, and said her next of kin in Colombia had been notified and were being supported by police and Victim Support.

It is understood officers were asking residents for their whereabouts between 6pm on Friday and 8pm on Saturday and if they noticed anything suspicious.

Residents and nearby businesses are also understood to have been asked for any security camera footage they may have.

In the days since Bonilla Herrera’s death, patrol cars have been parked at either end of Grove Rd, which is about 500 metres from Lincoln Rd, with officers monitoring a cordon and taking details of residents as they left their properties.

One man at the scene told Stuff it is a quiet street, and he did not hear anything unusual on Saturday night.