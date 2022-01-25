'I want to murder him': Boy beaten and locked in car for days without food as 'punishment'

Riki Ross Kake appeared via video-link in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to multiple charges. (File photo)

A 9-year-old boy was locked inside a car for days without food and repeatedly punched, kicked in the head and thrown on the ground until his mother feared he might die.

Riki Ross Kake, 40, admitted assaulting the boy numerous times, amongst a raft of other offences he faced in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Kake, who appeared in court via video-link, entered guilty pleas to multiple charges of assault, neglect of a child, kidnapping, injuring with intent to injure, strangulation, sexual conduct with a young person under 16, sexual conduct with a young person under 12, attempted rape, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and threatening to kill.

The charges relate to six victims.

Between June and August 2020, Kake, the 9-year-old boy and other people were staying at a campground near Tauranga when Kake repeatedly hit the boy with a plastic serving spoon in an effort to “discipline” him, leaving marks on his skin.

On another occasion, Kake was driving in a car with the boy when he became angry and pulled over to the side of the road.

According to the summary of facts, he grabbed the boy, slammed his body against the car’s metal frame and punched him in the head “with significant force two or three times”.

Between May and June last year, Kake, the boy and others were at the Greta Valley campground, located between Christchurch and Kaikoura.

The summary of facts outlined how Kake blamed the boy for “any slight issue that occurred at the campground” and used manipulative behaviour to isolate him from everyone else.

He told the boy he was not allowed to talk to anyone, and routinely put him alone in a vehicle as “punishment” for minor things that went wrong.

When he found the boy talking to a fellow camper in the communal kitchen, he grabbed him by his T-shirt and took him back to the car, where he punched him in the side of his neck. He told the boy to stay in the car for the rest of the day without any food or water.

When he later saw him sneak out of the car to go to the toilet, he punched him again and ordered him to spend another day in the car without food.

On another occasion when Kake was angry with the boy, he grabbed the child’s throat with such force that he was struggling to breathe. When the boy’s mother pleaded with him to let go, he replied: “I don’t f...... care, I want to murder him.”

When the group was later staying at a campground near Glentui in the Waimakariri district, the boy was once again confined to the car for four days and nights without any food. When he tried to get out without permission, Kake punched him in the face.

On the final night, the boy had become very unwell, pale and weak, and collapsed.

Kake became worried and instructed the boy’s mother to give him food and water, which promptly caused him to vomit.

“His mother was so concerned about his health that she thought he might die. He remained in the caravan that night until his health improved,” the summary of facts said.

On another occasion, Kake repeatedly punched the boy and kicked him in the jaw and head “causing [the boy] to feel pain in his head to the extent that he could barely stay awake”.

Kake was finally arrested in September last year at a campground in Amberley. During his arrest, police found 14g of cannabis, cannabis oil, scales and packaging in his backpack. A review of his phone showed he had been involved in the sale of cannabis.

Kake was also charged and convicted on Tuesday in relation to a separate incident that took place in 2016 in Whangarei when he attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl, indecently assaulted her, and performed an indecent act on an 8-year-old girl.

He was also convicted for numerous incidents of violence towards a former partner, including one in which he knocked one of her teeth out and another when he kicked her so hard between her legs and in her stomach that she lost control of her bladder.

Kake was remanded in custody to be sentenced in March.