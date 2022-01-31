Air Force servicewoman calls out military on differing assault complaint treatment

A New Zealand Defence Force servicewoman facing court martial for assault and drug use, says she also was a victim of assault – but the sergeant who touched her inner thigh was treated differently.

Nicole Rene Leger​, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of using the drug known as ecstasy, and assaulting a female comrade, at a party.

Leger holds the rank of leading aircraftman in the Royal New Zealand Air Force, and pleaded guilty when the court martial began at Trentham Military Camp, Upper Hutt, on Monday.

The charges were from June 20, 2020, when Leger was accused of using class B drug MDMA, and assaulting a female. The court martial was told her drink was spiked, but she continued drinking after being told that.

Leger’s voice quavered as she confirmed the guilty plea to the charge of assault. The victim's name was suppressed, as was the unit in which Leger served.

In a statement read for the victim, the woman said Leger’s actions brought her hurt and pain, and she asked Leger to be careful in future.

“I wish you all the best and hope you receive the support you need.”

Leger also read a statement in which she said she was the sober driver for another function a few months earlier. A sergeant – whose name was suppressed – touched her shoulders and waist, and in the vehicle later he twice put his hand on her inner thigh, she said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Michael Bott was the lawyer for leading aircraftman Leger, at a Court Martial at Trentham Military Camp, with prosecutor Major Grant Fletcher. (File photo)

He was not charged, and yet she was in relation to the later incident, and she questioned the difference. It was not intended as a criticism of the Defence Force but she was made an example of and punished long and hard, she said.

She said even before the June 2020 party leading to the charges against her, she was seeing a counsellor about work-related stress, was considered different to other members of her unit, and a job review said she had no resilience.

One of the prosecutors, Lieutenant Ty Hart,​ said at a combined house-warming and birthday party Leger was given a drink containing MDMA, and was told of the drug’s presence part-way through drinking it. She continued to drink.

Comrades noticed her become disinhibited and she told them she was on drugs.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Chief Judge Kevin Riordan presided at the court martial. (File photo)

One woman at the party was feeling tired and asked to lie down in Leger’s bedroom.

Leger went into the room, touched the woman’s shoulder and face, and said, “Your lips”.

When asked about the incident Leger said she did not intend to cause distress.

Hart said Leger now wanted to leave the Defence Force and pursue another career. She was saddened her time in the military would end in those circumstances. She had sufferered mentally, emotionally, and financially since being charged, had self harmed and spent time living in her car.

In Leger’s statement she gave “the deepest and most sincere apology” to the victim, and was sorry to have put her in the position of reliving past trauma.

Chief Judge Kevin Riordan​ said he was concerned about some, unspecified, matters she raised and would write to the Chief of Defence asking for an explanation. Her statement did not go unnoticed, he said.

Three military members and the Chief Judge ​will decide her sentence.

The prosecution asked for Leger to be dismissed from the service. Leger’s lawyer Michael Bott​ said she should be reprimanded. She was a novice using MDMA and had no idea of its effects, he said.

What is a court martial?

A court martial is the military equivalent of a civilian court, and tries cases where a breach of military discipline or other offences may have occurred.

Possible sentences include prison and dismissal from the forces, detention, demotion, severe reprimand or a fine.

A judge presides over the court martial, and a panel of military members is appointed to decide if the accused is guilty or not guilty. The military members and the judge decide the sentence, if the accused is guilty.

Court martial decisions can be appealed.