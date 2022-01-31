Air Force servicewoman 'severely reprimanded' for drug use and assault

A New Zealand Defence Force servicewoman has been severely reprimanded for choosing to finish a drink she was told contained MDMA, and then assaulting a female comrade.

“You were told there was MDMA. You should have put the drink down and said, ‘This is wrong’,” the Chief Judge of the Court Martial, Kevin Riordan, told Nicole Rene Leger​ on Monday.

A severe reprimand is the second least serious punishment the court martial can impose. The prosecution wanted Leger dismissed from the service, the second most serious punishment.

But Leger is leaving anyway, she told the Court Martial at Trentham Military Camp, Upper Hutt. She joined the Defence Force in September 2018 and holds the rank of leading aircraftman in the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Her case was an exception to the usual rule that use of drugs was not tolerated in the military and would lead to dismissal from the defence force, the Chief Judge said.

Leger​, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of using MDMA, the drug known as ecstasy, and assaulting a female comrade, at a party.

The charges were from June 20, 2020. The court martial was told her drink was spiked with MDMA, but she continued drinking after being told that.

Two other charges of offering to supply the drug, and indecently assaulting the female comrade were dropped after Leger won an appeal about the process followed in her case.

The assault victim's name was suppressed, as was the unit in which Leger served.

In a statement read for the victim, the woman said Leger’s actions brought her hurt and pain, and she asked Leger to be careful in future.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Michael Bott was the lawyer for Leading Aircraftman Nicole Leger, at a court martial at Trentham Military Camp, with prosecutor Major Grant Fletcher. (File photo)

“I wish you all the best and hope you receive the support you need.”

Leger also read a statement in which she said she was the sober driver for another function a few months earlier. A sergeant – whose name was suppressed – touched her shoulders and waist, and in the vehicle later he twice put his hand on her inner thigh, she said.

He was not charged, and yet she was in relation to the later incident, and she questioned the difference. It was not intended as a criticism of the Defence Force but she was made an example of and punished long and hard, she said.

She said even before the June 2020 party leading to the charges against her, she was seeing a counsellor about work-related stress, was considered different to other members of her unit, and a job review said she had no resilience.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Chief Judge Kevin Riordan presided at the court martial. (File photo)

One of the prosecutors, Lieutenant Ty Hart,​ said that at a combined house-warming and birthday party Leger was given a drink containing MDMA, and was told of the drug’s presence part-way through drinking it. She continued to drink.

One woman at the party was feeling tired and asked to lie down in Leger’s bedroom.

Leger went into the room, touched the woman’s shoulder and face, and said, “Your lips”.

When asked about the incident Leger said she did not intend to cause distress.

Leger was saddened her time in the military would end in those circumstances. She had suffered mentally, emotionally, and financially since being charged, had self-harmed and spent time living in her car.

In Leger’s statement she gave “the deepest and most sincere apology” to the victim, and was sorry to have put her in the position of reliving past trauma.

The Chief Judge said he was concerned about some, unspecified, matters Leger raised and would write to the Chief of Defence asking for an explanation. He undertook to relay the answer to her through her lawyer.

Three military members and the Chief Judge ​decided her sentence.

Leger’s lawyer Michael Bott​ said she was a novice using MDMA and had no idea of its effects, he said.

What is a court martial?

A court martial is the military equivalent of a civilian court, and tries cases where a breach of military discipline or other offences may have occurred.

Possible sentences include prison and dismissal from the forces, detention, demotion, severe reprimand or a fine.

A judge presides over the court martial, and a panel of military members is appointed to decide if the accused is guilty or not guilty. The military members and the judge decide the sentence, if the accused is guilty.

Court martial decisions can be appealed.