Fake vaccine pass holders offered police amnesty after Stuff sting

A limited amnesty has been offered to people who have obtained a fake vaccine pass from a source in Canterbury exposed in a Stuff sting.

Acting on information from the sting, police raided the Canterbury business on Wednesday morning, arresting a businessman and seizing equipment.

A 61-year-old man was later charged with forgery and is due to make his first appearance in the Christchurch District Court on February 1. He has indicated through his lawyer he intends to seek name suppression.

Detective Sergeant Dan Isherwood said police had identified “a number of individuals” in the wider Christchurch area who had received a fraudulent “My Vaccine pass” from the source uncovered by the sting.

“CIB staff will be working through this list and those who are currently in possession of such a document are strongly encouraged to surrender it to the Rangiora police station. There will be an amnesty for these individuals until 4pm, February 1.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95, and shows three hacks to make your surgical masks fit better.

During the sting, the Stuff reporter was issued with a fake vaccine pass in the name of Jake Francis Kelly, and saw the production of others.

The false pass at first glance looked indistinguishable from a valid pass but cannot be scanned.

The businessman, who worked with a template on his computer, told the reporter he did not charge for the passes.

“No money changes hands. I'm just so disgusted with what this government is doing I want to help people as much as I can. I want to help people out there who are suffering, struggling.”

However, he said he would accept a koha and accepted $40 cash.

During a recorded conversation, the man said he had used his fake pass to visit a person in prison.

He had creased the pass, so he had an excuse if it did not scan, he said. Although the pass failed to scan correctly, he was allowed in but told to get a new pass for the next visit.

The man said he had recently printed off fake passes for a mother and daughter who needed to visit someone in jail.

Corrections Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beales said all sites used vaccine pass scanners on entry for visitors.

“However it appears in this instance a ‘damaged’ vaccine pass was presented and failed to scan. On this occasion, a staff member did not follow processes and granted the visitor access. This should not have happened.”

Stuff The fake vaccine pass, left, with Martin van Beynen’s valid vaccine pass on the right.

Staff were being reminded that unless a vaccine pass could be validated by the NZ Pass Verifier app, visitors could not be granted entry.

“We know that COVID-19 can be extremely devastating, with prisons overseas reporting deaths of both staff and prisoners. We’ve safely managed 79 cases of COVID-19 in prisons since March 2020 due to our infection prevention and control measures.

“While we understand people’s wish to visit their loved ones in prison, we expect visitors to our sites to comply with all entry requirements, including vaccination requirements. If a person is found to be using a fake vaccine pass, they will be refused entry to the prison and may lose their approved visitor status.”

After the raid, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said fraudulent use of My Vaccine Passes would not be tolerated.

The My Vaccine Pass was not designed to be a form of photo ID like a passport or driver’s licence, he said.

“So people and businesses checking My Vaccine Passes can also ask for photo ID when verifying a pass. This way, the name and date of birth on the My Vaccine Pass can be matched with photo ID if deemed necessary.”

The businessman making the passes told the reporter his process had limitations.

“I wish I could put the real [QR code] there, but I don't know how they do that. You need special software and I haven't got it.”

He was making the fake passes out of personal feeling rather than for the money, he said.

“We’re fighting back. We're doing what we can to make sure people are able to see their loved ones and do other things and spend time with them. Because the thing that disturbs most people is they can't do what they need to do. They should be able to do it. It's their right to do it.”

He said he didn't generally blame people who were implementing the rules but “there are people out there, business owners that are a....... They don't need to scan, but they insist on scanning them all”.

“If it happens, let me know because we have a campaign running soon that is going to take care of that. We're going to send them a message. Nothing illegal of course, we'd never do anything illegal.”

The reporter asked him if he was scared about being caught.

“No, I don't give a s... It's not illegal, is it? It's just a novelty thing. I've been making novelty number plates for 15 years. They look like real ones. I've done nothing illegal.”