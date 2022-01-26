Person taken into custody after two injured in Christchurch crash

Police have taken a person into custody after a Christchurch crash (file photo).

A person has been taken into custody after a car that was believed to be stolen was involved in a serious crash in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to Belfast’s Radcliffe Rd around 8.45pm on Wednesday evening, to reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A police spokeswoman said one of the cars had rolled close to the railway tracks.

One person with moderate injuries was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance and another was treated at the scene, she added.

A person was taken into custody, “in relation to one of the vehicles involved allegedly being stolen”.