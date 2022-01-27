Man arrested moments after release from managed isolation facility in Christchurch

A man with a warrant for arrest was put straight into a police van moments after being released from MIQ at the Distinction Hotel in Christchurch on Thursday.

A man, still with luggage in hand, was arrested moments after he was released from a Managed Isolation and Quarantine facility in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said the man was arrested outside the Distinction Hotel in Cathedral Square about 1pm on Thursday.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest after he failed to appear at court twice, she said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said two police cars and at least five officers were waiting for the man outside the hotel.

The man had his luggage with him when he was arrested, which could be seen next to the police van.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday, the spokeswoman said.

It was unclear what the warrant for arrest was for.