Woman threatened attack on university to avoid telling parents she had failed

Graduands at the University of Otago campus, hours after a graduation ceremony was cancelled over an online threat.

A young woman created fake email accounts and threatened the University of Otago with an attack that would make the Christchurch Mosque terror attacks look like “child’s play”.

The 24-year-old woman, who has interim name suppression, was sentenced to five months of overnight curfew and nine months’ supervision when she appeared at the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

Judge Claire Ryan told the court the woman had done well at school before heading to the University of Otago to study health sciences.

However, the woman failed her year in 2017 and again in 2018. She was banned from re-enrolling in 2019 and did a polytechnic course.

However, she did not tell her parents of her failures and instead led them to believe she would be graduating from the University of Otago in December 2020.

After failing to buy a fake degree certificate online, the woman began creating email accounts and posing as a far-right extremist. One address was in the name of the convicted Christchurch mosque terrorist.

On December 8, 2020, she sent a number of emails, threatening a “gun attack” at the upcoming graduation ceremonies. It was the same day the Royal Commission of Inquiry released its findings into the terror attack of March 15, 2019.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Auckland District Court where the woman appeared for sentencing on Thursday.

The woman used public internet connections at a local library in an effort to remain anonymous.

Her five threatening emails referenced white supremacy. Although they bounced back, they also went through to a university administrator’s account and the alarm was raised.

One of the messages read “Dear University of Otago, since you c...s have suspended me, I’m going to ruin your graduation ceremony with some firearms and a touch of explosives...”

The letter went on to threaten to make a “boom” at the Dunedin town hall ceremony.

“I’m going to make the Christchurch terror attacks look like child’s play.”

The threats were treated as real and more than 2300 students had their graduation ceremony cancelled. The estimated economic cost to the university was in excess of $1.2 million.

Her lawyer, John Munro, said his client couldn’t be more different to the charge she admitted and argued she should be discharged without conviction.

Jess Etheridge/Stuff Lawyer John Munro asked the court to give his client a discharge without conviction

“She is a kind, diminutive and timid character who, even prior to this offending, worked as a volunteer in a rest home just because she likes it.”

Munro said since being charged she has undergone counselling and done more than 400 hours volunteering for the Salvation Army.

Munro asked for his client to have permanent name suppression and a discharge without conviction, meaning she would not have a criminal record.

Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey opposed both applications and said the threat had caused losses of over $1m.

He said many people might sympathise with the young woman who struggled to tell her parents she would not be graduating from university.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said the threats affected thousands of students and their family members.

“But there are many more things she could’ve done, short of a bomb threat with reference to the Christchurch mosques tragedy.”

McCoubrey said the threat needed to be denounced by the court.

“In one sense, it’s such an easy thing to do but, on the other, it has such an impact.”

In sentencing, Judge Claire Ryan read from a pre-sentence report that showed the woman was under intense pressure and felt too ashamed to tell her parents the truth.

The woman herself has written an apology letter and hopes to study to become a nurse.

Judge Ryan said the offending had affected many people and was too serious for a discharge without conviction. She also declined to grant the woman permanent name suppression but continued her order until May 20.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Judge Claire Ryan said the offending had affected many people and was too serious for a discharge without conviction. (File photo)

In a statement, Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said police acknowledged the sentencing, saying the threats had a “profound impact on both those directly involved and the wider Dunedin community”.

“The message today's sentencing outcome gives is clear: if you threaten to do harm to members of your community, or places they may be, police will investigate, we will identify who you are, and we will hold you to account.”

Basham said the police investigation, involving staff across Aotearoa, proved technically challenging.

“Not only did we have officers working to identify who was responsible, many other police staff were on the streets of Dunedin, keeping both visitors here for graduation and our local community safe.

He also acknowledged graduands and their families who “missed out on attending an event which, for many, represented years of sacrifice and dedication”.