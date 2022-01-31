Christchurch man officially declared dead six years after disappearing

Richard Hinkley went missing from his Christchurch home on Christmas Day in 2015.

A coroner has ruled a man, missing without a trace for more than six years, has died.

However, the coroner said there was “insufficient evidence” to determine whether Richard Hinkley died after becoming lost or injured, whether he took his own life or if he was killed by another person.

Hinkley, a 49-year-old beneficiary, last spoke to his uncle on Christmas Day in 2015. It was not until February 10 the following year that his neighbour, Dion Lawrence, reported him missing.

Despite extensive enquiries, police have been unable to find Hinkley and recently made a fresh public appeal for information.

A report by Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall, released to Stuff, examined his mysterious disappearance.

Hinkley, who suffered from long-term depression, chronic pain, and suicidal ideation was involved in a serious crash in 2004 that left him with a head injury and spinal fractures.

He could not remember whether he had crashed the car on purpose or accidentally, but had been travelling on a straight road about 120kmh.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Christchurch man Richard Hinkley has been missing for two years. Police believe he may have been murdered. Relative Jill Martin makes a plea for answers and closure. (Video first published January 2018)

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

Four years later he was diagnosed with major depressive disorder. In October 2011, he visited his doctor and said he had been “somewhat isolated” due to chronic pain and hypersensitivity. His mother died a month later.

The death of Hinkley’s mother coincided with the start of his financial issues. He used a newly acquired credit card to pay for the funeral and by the following year, started using it to make cash withdrawals.

Eventually, he reached the limit on his credit card. He had spent $30,000 including large amounts on alcohol and cannabis. He regularly used food places such as 0800 Hungry and no cash was found at his home.

POLICE Hinkley's home was clean and tidy when police visited seven weeks after his disappearance.

In November 2015 Hinkley got in touch with a man from a budgeting service seeking help, recluctantly, with insolvency.

On December 12 he made his last eftpos transaction at a dentist. He was told he needed $3500 worth of treatment and was seeking help for this through the budgeting service.

The budgeting advisor last spoke to Hinkley on December 23, after the dentist advised him he would not be seen for treatment until the new year.

Hinkley appeared “strange” and offered him some drugs.

When police entered his home on February 10, 2016, they found the back door was unlocked. There was also a laptop in the lounge.

During the second search of his home on April 13, nothing suspicious was found, however, Hinkley’s phone, laptop, keys, and eftpos card were not there.

The coroner said Hinkley’s phone was still active, but no-one answered the phone and the person in possession of it did not respond to messages left by police.

Police enquiries with Immigration NZ found no record of Hinkley leaving the country.

The coroner concluded that despite an investigation, police “have been unable to establish what happened to him”.

There was “insufficient evidence” to decide how he had died with three possibilities including suicide, a fatal accident, or homicide.

“There is insufficient evidence for me to decide between those possibilities, but I am satisfied that Mr Hinkley is dead, due to the length of time since his disappearance, the fact that he has not touched his bank accounts or been in contact with family, and has not left the country.”

POLICE Hinkley’s two-bedroom flat on Madras St, Christchurch.

Hinkley’s aunt, Jill Martin, said the coroner’s ruling was “no surprise”, as there was no evidence of him being alive, and she was certain he did not leave the country.

“This does not give me closure, because I still don't know what happened,” she said.

“I was pretty certain in my mind he had already passed away, but I just would like to know what's happened.

“That’s what's keeping me going is that one day we may find out.”

Detective Inspector Michael Ford recently told Stuff the case continued to be treated as a missing person investigation, but was getting the same scrutiny as would a homicide inquiry.

“It’s like he vanished,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding Hinkley’s disappearance is asked to call 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.