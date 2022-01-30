Fleeing driver of stolen vehicle arrested after injuring three people

The aftermath of a serious crash in central Christchurch.

The driver of a stolen car that hit another vehicle on Saturday was arrested soon after the collision, police say.

Emergency services were called to the collision at the intersection of Bealey Ave and Manchester St in central Christchurch just before 1.30am on Saturday.

The sister of a woman injured after being hit by the driver, who was fleeing police, believes a seatbelt saved her sister’s life.

A police spokeswoman said on Saturday a driver in a reportedly stolen vehicle failed to stop for police and fled in Rangiora, North Canterbury shortly before 1am.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Debris was strewn across the road and a traffic light pole had been completely knocked over following the crash.

But police issued a statement on Sunday saying a youth was arrested at the time of the crash.

“A youth was arrested at the time and will be referred to Youth Aid for a number of offences relating to the incident. Police are not seeking anyone else.”

Police did not pursue the driver, but they were monitored by police units in the area and with traffic cameras “travelling at speed”, she said.

READ MORE:

* Collision between ute and quad bike leaves one person seriously injured

* The Press' best photos of the year: Visual journalist John Kirk-Anderson

* 'Lucky to be alive': Woman recounts moment fleeing driver crashes into her car



STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Damage from the crash can be seen at the front of a dairy at the corner of Bealey Ave and Manchester St on Saturday morning.

The fleeing driver then hit another car and a power pole near the intersection of Bealey Ave and Manchester St about 1.15am, injuring three people.

Police cordoned off the road for a time to examine the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed three people had been injured in the crash and two ambulances were sent to treat them after 1am.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Work was being done on Saturday to replace the damaged traffic light pole.

Two people had moderate injuries and another had minor injuries. All three were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Adele, who asked her last name not be included, told Stuff her 22-year-old sister and her partner were on Bealey Ave turning right into Manchester St when the fleeing driver sped through a red light, smashing into the ute they were in.

The impact rolled their ute and sent it sliding across the road, she said.

Her sister was struggling to move her head, had a lot of deep grazing and bruising following the crash and was rushed to hospital.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Debris littered the corner where the crashed happened early on Saturday.

Hearing the news of the crash had left Adele “sick”, but she believed her sister’s seatbelt had “saved her life”.

“We are fine now that we know she’s still here with us, she still has to have a lot of x-rays, but the worst feeling was just not knowing what state she was in until I got [to the hospital].

“I just felt so sick the entire way but glad we get another day with her and especially because she’s the youngest of our siblings.”

A passerby said they were on their way home waiting for the lights to change at the intersection when within a “split-second” they saw a black car crash into a silver ute followed by a loud “boom”.

“The only thing I remember was one of the light bulbs of the black car went up in the air and saw a black car smooshed into the dairy corner and [it] started smoking and cops running to save or get [them] out of the car.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A passerby said they were on their way home waiting for the lights to change at the intersection when within a “split-second” they saw a black car crash into a silver ute followed by a loud “boom”.

They then saw the ute had been flipped over from the impact.

“[It was] just [a] terrifying scene to witness and some innocent lives [were] nearly [lost]. [I] feel sorry for the occupants in the silver ute. Hope they will recover from their injuries.”

A Stuff reporter at the scene later on Saturday morning said debris from the crash had been strewn across the road and a nearby dairy and traffic light pole had also been damaged.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Emergency services were called to the collision at the intersection of Bealey Ave and Manchester St just before 1.30am on Saturday.

Road crews were working to replace the mangled traffic light pole just before 10.30am, but the intersection remained open to traffic. The dairy was closed.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said two crews from central Christchurch were sent to the scene to assist.