Police investigating assault in north Auckland after man hospitalised

Police were called to Auckland’s Tāwharanui Peninsula just after 11.30pm on Saturday. (File photo)

Police are investigating an alleged assault by a neighbour in north Auckland, after a man was hospitalised with moderate injuries.

Police were called to Takatū Rd, Tāwharanui Peninsula, just after 11.30pm on Saturday to a report of a man being assaulted by a neighbour, a police spokesman said.

St John ambulance took a man to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Tāwharanui Peninsula, an hour north of central Auckland, is better known for its predator-free sanctuary at Tāwharanui Regional Park, which hosts kaka and North Island brown kiwi.

READ MORE:

* Gun shots heard during incident in Auckland shopping centre car park

* New Zealand's best wildlife escapes

* Covid-19: Will Aucklanders be welcomed with open arms when they can travel?



Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing, the police spokesman said.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Tāwharanui Peninsula is better known for the predator-free sanctuary of Tāwharanui Regional Park. (File photo)

Meanwhile, police were able to make an arrest following an unrelated assault in Northland’s Bay of Islands, also on Saturday night.

Police were called to a report of a man assaulting another man at a commercial premise in Paihia’s Kings Rd at about 11.50pm, the police spokesman said.

One man was taken into custody and charged with disorderly behaviour.

The alleged assault took place on Paihia’s Kings Rd. (File photo)

The assaulted man did not require ambulance attention.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating reports of a shot being fired at a car in Auckland’s Māngere early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Massey Rd at about 3.50am, after the car parked at a house was allegedly shot at.

Anxiety in the area is high after several incidents in south Auckland, including three people being hurt in an assault in a shopping centre car park, where gun shots could be heard, in Manurewa on Wednesday.