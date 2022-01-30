Cromwell hit-and-run victim feels let down, but lucky to be alive

Colin Reece was left in a hit-and-run one week ago and is lucky to have survived, he says.

Colin Reece was fetching his Sunday morning paper when he was struck down by a double cab ute and left lying “like a dog in the gutter” in a hit-and-run last week.

The 63-year-old has full body bruising, was in hospital for three days, had a concerning heart rate for days and is lucky to be alive.

Police have tracked down the suspected Blue Ford Ranger and its driver that left Reece on the road in Cromwell last Sunday.

A Police spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident.

“I'm very pissed off,” Reece said.

“They left me like a dog in the gutter. I have met some pretty bad people over the years, but when it’s regular citizens that call themselves solid, it lets you down. Maybe they aren't any good either.”

Reece had been crossing the road on his bike, a route he takes most days, when he was hit by the ute’s bull bars, he said.

NZ Police/Supplied A Blue Ford Ranger photographed on the Cromwell- Luggate road on the day of the incident.

He could see a vehicle in the distance, but it was miles away and had the driver not gone through a stop sign, he would have been safe, he said.

“I remember seeing this ute coming on my left down Shortcut Road, and I noticed they were going quite fast and I remember looking behind me thinking: ‘Have I got time to shoot across the road?’

“I had two seconds to decide what to do. I remember thinking they haven't seen me. They did not slow down.

“I remember seeing ... bull bars [and] thinking f*** f***.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied Colin Reece says he has lost his cycling and driving confidence since being hit.

Reece said he felt like he was floating in the air for minutes, and the ute went right underneath him, which he is thankful for.

A passer-by stopped when they saw the ute continue to drive and called an ambulance. Reece was knocked out for about five minutes, he said.

The incident took place at about 7.30am on January 23.

Reece has lost all confidence to both cycle and drive. When in the passenger seat with his wife last week he “freaked out” and had to go home.

Aside form bruising, he has a “chunk” out of his head where it hit the tarmac. The collision left his cycling helmet in three pieces. His feet will take about eight weeks to heal and doctors don’t know if he will every fully recover.

Reece believes if he wasn’t at his fitness level, he could be dead today.

“I remember lifting leg to get above those bull bars, it must have worked.

“I remember hearing the crunching noise of the bike going under the vehicle

Reece is a semi retired mechanic from Dunedin. He planned to cycle in his retirement but now has doubts about the safety of drivers.