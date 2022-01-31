Man and woman shot in Invercargill, man critical

Police at the scene of an incident in Centre St, Invercargill.

A man is in critical condition and a woman seriously injured after they were shot in Invercargill.

A police statement says emergency services received reports of an incident at a house in Centre St about 1.10am on Monday.

“Two people received gunshot wounds and both have been flown to Dunedin Hospital. A male is in a critical condition and a female is in a serious condition,” the statement says.

Police remain at the house and will be conducting a scene examination along with further enquiries.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police on Centre St in Invercargill where two people were shot in the earlu hours of Monday morning.

Part of the street has been blocked by police, who arrived at the scene in forensic suits.

A person in the street said he heard a car in the area about 1am and then six gunshots fired in rapid succession.

Suggestions are that it could be a gang related house.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police at the scene of an incident in Centre St, Invercargill.

Another person who lives in the area said he was concerned the incident could lead to further gang tension.

A Stuff reporter said there are about four police vehicles at Dunedin Hospital and at least 10 officers at the entrance to the hospital.

There was a large contingent of people dressed in blue outside the hospital, with around 20 of them being teenagers, the reporter said.

Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said “I am deeply saddened by the recent events in the city which have had tragic repercussions for many families and I want to extend my sympathies to all whanau affected by these acts.

“However, this run of events, is not indicative of Invercargill and the people who live here. We have always been a safe city with a strong sense of community and caring for one another.

“I know these are difficult times and many people on living on tenterhooks. I encourage anyone who is feeling like they are struggling with pressures, to seek help or talk to someone about how they are coping.”

Monday's shooting occurred near Newfield Park School – an elementary school on Wilfrid St – and the school’s board of trustees chair Rochelle Ledington said police had been proactively communicating with the school.

The school sent a notice to parents and guardians on Monday morning informing them of the incident and asking them to avoid the Centre St area, Ledington said.

Police had advised that there was no danger to the school or people in the surrounding area, she said.

While she was concerned about a shooting incident so close to the school, Ledington added: “I’m concerned about incidents like this anywhere."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police.