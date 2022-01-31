Two teens shot in 'targeted attack' at Invercargill house

Police at the scene of an incident in Centre St, Invercargill.

A shooting incident at an Invercargill house which left two teens in hospital with one fighting for their life in critical condition was a “targeted attack”, police say.

A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition and a 17-year-old girl seriously injured after they were shot at a house in Centre Street. Emergency services received reports of the incident at about 1.10am on Monday.

“Two people received gunshot wounds and both have been flown to Dunedin Hospital. A male is in a critical condition and a female is in a serious condition,” emergency services said.

Police spent the day at the house and were conducting a scene examination.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said in a statement: “while the police investigation is in its early stages, this is almost certainly an isolated occurrence.”

“We want to reassure the community that this appears to be a targeted attack. Our team is working hard to establish what has happened, and our priority is to identify those responsible as soon as we can and hold them to account."

Part of the street had been blocked by police, who arrived at the scene in forensic suits.

A person in the street said he heard a car in the area about 1am and then six gunshots fired in rapid succession.

Suggestions are that it could be a gang related house.

Another person who lives in the area said he was concerned the incident could lead to further gang tension.

A Stuff reporter said there had been about four police vehicles at Dunedin Hospital and at least 10 officers at the entrance to the hospital.

There was a large contingent of people dressed in blue outside the hospital, with around 20 of them being teenagers, the reporter said.

A police spokesperson said the police presence was part of their ongoing victim support work.

Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said he was “deeply saddened by the recent events in the city which have had tragic repercussions for many families and I want to extend my sympathies to all whānau affected by these acts.

“However, this run of events, is not indicative of Invercargill and the people who live here. We have always been a safe city with a strong sense of community and caring for one another.

“I know these are difficult times and many people on living on tenterhooks. I encourage anyone who is feeling like they are struggling with pressures, to seek help or talk to someone about how they are coping.”

Monday's shooting occurred near Newfield Park School – a primary school on Wilfrid St – and the school’s board of trustees chair Rochelle Ledington said police had been proactively communicating with the school.

The school sent a notice to parents and guardians on Monday morning informing them of the incident and asking them to avoid the Centre St area, Ledington said.

Police had advised that there was no danger to the school or people in the surrounding area, she said.

While she was concerned about a shooting incident so close to the school, Ledington added: “I’m concerned about incidents like this anywhere."

Victim Support is working with members of the victims' families

Anyone with information that may help Police is asked to please contact on 105 and refer to file number 220131/9471, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.