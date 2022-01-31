Queenstown policeman in hospital with suspected broken jaw after alleged attack

A police officer was allegedly attacked in central Queenstown while responding to a call-out. (File photo)

An Auckland man has appeared in Queenstown District Court charged with injuring a police officer after allegedly punching him in the face during a late-night altercation

Otto Johansson, 30, was charged with injuring Ian Madden​ with intent and intentionally damaging a taxi window in Queenstown on Monday.

Madden was in hospital with a suspected broken jaw and collarbone.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said the officer was allegedly punched at a central Queenstown taxi stand at about 2.30am on Monday.

Relatives who were with the man at the scene helped settle him while fellow officers helped Madden.

Judge Jim Large released Johansson on bail to return to his Auckland home.

He was remanded without plea until February 28.