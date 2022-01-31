Motorbike crash leaves rider seriously injured

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in North Taieri, near Mosgiel.

A motorcyclist was taken to Dunedin Hospital after a serious crash on a rural property.

The crash happened at a property in North Taieri near Mosgiel, south of Dunedin, with an ambulance, two fire appliances and two police cars attending the scene at about 2.30pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said officers were responding to a report of “a motorbike overturned” on a Tirohanga Rd property.

A St John spokeswoman said the patient was in a serious condition, and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.