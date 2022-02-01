Drunk driver nabbed after driving 72kmh over speed limit

Police pulled over a speeding driver to find he was also drunk.

A speed camera clocked a male driving at excessive speeds through central Dunedin, officers later found he had been drink driving.

The 26-year-old male was recorded at driving at 122kmh on Princes St, on Monday, about 8pm, Seniro Sergeant Anthony Bond said. Princes St has a 50kmh speed limit.

That excessive speed sparked patrols to look for the motorist, who was later stopped an hour later in Allanton, south of the city.

He was processed for drink driving, recording a breath alcohol reading of 852 micrograms (mcg) per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

The man was arrested and bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court next week, while his license was suspended for 28 days, Bond said.

’’This is a recipe for disaster by mixing alcohol and high speeds in the city,’’ Bond said.

In addition, police would be patrolling in and around schools this week as children return, so police were reminding motorists their watch their speed and keep an eye out for children.