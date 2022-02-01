Invercargill teen remains in critical condition after shooting

Bullet holes through a window of a house at the scene of a shooting on Centre St, Invercargill.

A boy and a girl who were shot in a targeted attack in Invercargill on Monday morning remain in hospital.

The 16-year-old boy was in a critical condition and the 17-year-old girl was seriously injured after they were shot at a house in Centre St about 1.10am on Monday.

The pair were taken to Dunedin Hospital and Southland police area commander inspector Mike Bowman confirmed on Tuesday morning that they remained in hospital.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police at the scene of a shooting on Centre St on Tuesday that took place in Invercargill on Monday.

On Monday, Bowman said “while the police investigation is in its early stages, this is almost certainly an isolated occurrence.”

“We want to reassure the community that this appears to be a targeted attack. Our team is working hard to establish what has happened, and our priority is to identify those responsible as soon as we can and hold them to account.”

It's understood the 17-year-old girl’s immediate family is with her at Dunedin Hospital.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police at the rear of a house on Centre St on Tuesday where a shooting took place on Monday.

A person who knows the teenager declined to comment on what may have happened and said speaking to media may put her in danger.

Police spent Monday at the house conducting a scene examination.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police and the FENZ Hazmat truck at the scene of a shooting on Centre St in Invercargill on Monday.

Another person who lives in the area said he was concerned the incident could lead to further gang tension.

A Stuff reporter said there had been about four police vehicles at Dunedin Hospital on Monday and at least 10 officers at the entrance to the hospital.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police on Centre St, Invercargill on Monday after a shooting.

There was a large contingent of people dressed in blue outside the hospital, with around 20 of them being teenagers, the reporter said at the time.

A police spokesperson said the police presence at the hospital was part of their ongoing victim support work.