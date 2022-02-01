Invercargill teen undergoes 20 hours of surgery after being shot in leg, grandma says

Bullet holes through a window of a house at the scene of a shooting on Centre St, Invercargill.

An Invercargill teenager shot twice in the leg on Monday has undergone 20 hours of surgery, her grandmother says.

A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were shot in the targeted attack about 1.10am in Invercargill on Monday.

The girl's grandmother said her granddaughter had been shot twice in the leg during the incident.

The girl had undergone 20 hours of surgery, the grandmother said.

READ MORE:

* Two teens shot in 'targeted attack' at Invercargill house

* More than 8500 Invercargill speeding tickets to be refunded after error

* Southland families under strain of domestic violence and poverty from methamphetamine



Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police at the rear of a house on Centre St on Tuesday where a shooting took place on Monday.

“I’m worried about my granddaughter. I just want to know why they did it or who did it. Until I hear from police, I won’t believe anything.”

It was unknown how long the girl would be in hospital, she said. She believed the 16-year-old boy was renting the Centre St house where the shooting took place.

The pair were shot about 1.10am at a house on Centre St, Heidelberg. A neighbour said they heard six gunshots at the time of the shooting.

Southland police area commander inspector Mike Bowman earlier said it was a targetted attack.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police and the FENZ Hazmat truck at the scene of a shooting on Centre St in Invercargill on Monday.

“I’ve heard there are gangs involved. I just want my granddaughter to recuperate and live her life,” the grandmother said.

Her granddaughter may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time, she said.

The pair were taken to Dunedin Hospital and Southland police area commander inspector Mike Bowman confirmed on Tuesday morning that they remained in hospital.

On Monday, Bowman said “while the police investigation is in its early stages, this is almost certainly an isolated occurrence.”

“We want to reassure the community that this appears to be a targeted attack. Our team is working hard to establish what has happened, and our priority is to identify those responsible as soon as we can and hold them to account.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police at the scene of a shooting on Centre St on Tuesday that took place in Invercargill on Monday.

A person who knows the teenager declined to comment on what may have happened and said speaking to media may put her in danger.

On Tuesday, Bowman said it was early in the enquiry and “we’ve only just started talking to the key witnesses”.

It would take police a few days to speak to all the witnesses, he said.

The community would notice an increased police presence in the area on Tuesday, Bowman said.

"Once again, I want to reassure the community that we believe this was a targeted incident.”

The inspector declined to answer further questions for operational reasons.

Police spent Monday and Tuesday at the house conducting a scene examination.

Another person who lives in the area said he was concerned the incident could lead to further gang tension.

Clutha District mayor Bryan Cadogan in 2018 warned southern communities about the rise of meth being sold and distributed, and the harm it was doing to people.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police on Centre St, Invercargill on Monday after a shooting.

On Tuesday, Cadogan, said gangs were a parasite on the community.

Neighbours in Centre St raised concerns that the shooting may have gang connections.

Police have yet to say why they believe the shooting was a targeted incident. It is not known at this stage if the shooting is drug related.

However, Cadogan said gangs in the lower South Island had become more sophisticated, operated more underground and were taking the “advertisement” (patches) off their backs.

The mayor was in awe of the police for dealing with increasingly violent and volatile offending linked to methamphetamine use, Cadogan said.

Four police vehicles were at Dunedin Hospital on Monday and at least 10 officers at the entrance to the hospital.

There was a large contingent of people dressed in blue outside the hospital, with about 20 of them being teenagers.

A police spokesperson said the police presence at the hospital was part of its ongoing victim support work.