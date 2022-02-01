‘A textbook paedophile’: Timaru wrestling coach jailed for indecently assaulting boys

Peter Charles Berry in the Christchurch District Court in May 2021, when he admitted indecently assaulting two young boys. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

A Timaru wrestling coach who indecently assaulted two young boys in his club during almost a decade of offending has been labelled a “narcissistic, textbook paedophile” by the mother of one of his victims.

Peter Charles Berry, 59, was jailed for two years and nine months in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday after he had earlier pleaded guilty to the indecent assault of a boy under 12, indecent assault of a boy between 12 and 16, indecent assault, and exposing a young person to indecent material.

All the charges are representative, meaning they reflect several instances of the same offending.

After Berry admitted his crimes last year he released a media statement expressing his remorse for what he had done and saying he never meant to hurt the boys.

“However, and for reasons I don’t yet properly understand, feelings have become confused, and appropriate boundaries have become blurred,” he said.

Reading a victim impact statement in court, the mother of one of his victims said she did not believe Berry’s actions were the result of “blurred lines”, but rather planned and calculated actions.

“You are a narcissistic textbook paedophile,” she told him.

She said her son has been left struggling with anger, confusion, fear and grief. “I believe you still stand here today with no remorse, no guilt and still believe you are innocent.

“I will never forgive you for your actions and what you have taken from us.”

The mother of a second victim said the abuse had affected her son’s self-image, confidence and relationships with others.

“My job was to protect my son. I have failed him. I trusted him in your care. I am so angry at you for making him a victim.”

Crown prosecutor Helen Bennett said that Berry’s actions was sexually motivated, even though he continued to deny that it was.

She said Berry should be given limited credit for his guilty pleas, since they were entered a couple of days before his trial was due to start.

“There can be no credit for remorse. The defendant continues to minimise offending.”

She said Berry still denies he crossed any legal or moral lines.

Berry began abusing the first victim, a 13-year-old boy, in April 2010 while the two were at the South Canterbury Olympic Wrestling Club. Berry pulled back the boy’s underwear to look at his penis, then dropped his own trousers to expose himself.

He spoke about how sex worked and personal hygiene.

Between 2010 and 2016, Berry and the boy often spent time alone together. At first the two just talked, but over time Berry started kissing the boy on his lips.

On occasion when they were seated in the back of Berry’s van, the coach would put his hands down the boy’s pants to fondle his bottom.

In 2019, another boy became the victim of Berry’s advances. One day, between January and April, Berry and the 11-year-old were alone locking up the wrestling club after training.

Berry grabbed the boy and turned him around, so he was facing away from him. He put his hands down the back of the boy’s pants and touched his bottom.

Berry did the same thing several other times, touching the boy’s bottom and penis.

In March 2019, Berry and the boy exchanged text messages in which Berry told the boy he dreamed about him and described what he wanted him to do. Bennett described the communication as “graphic”, while Judge Gerard Lynch said it had all the hallmarks of grooming.

The offending came to light when the victim’s sibling discovered the text messages.

Defence lawyer Ronald Mansfield, QC, said Berry’s offending was serious, but “low-level” compared to other cases. He said there was also no further development of the offending as often happens when a child is sexually groomed.

Mansfield said Berry’s actions were consistent with someone “being out of touch” with what is appropriate behaviour rather than being sexually motivated.

When speaking to a court report writer, Berry did not express any remorse or offer to make an emotional harm payment.

He said Berry acknowledged his wrongdoing but denied getting any sexual gratification from his actions.

“It has been hard for him to confront the reality that what he did was wrong, and what he has done has impacted those boys.”

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Lynch said he did not think Berry had any remorse and he tried to minimise the assault as simply being “outdated coaching or mentoring practices”.

“This is not some outdated coaching style. This conduct was never acceptable in any era,” said the judge.

Berry’s name will be added to the child sex offender register.