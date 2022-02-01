Catholic Church reveals huge abuse stats - but it's a 'drop in the bucket' say survivors

For the first time in its history, the New Zealand Catholic Church has released figures showing the scale of abuse committed by its priests and other religious officials.

But despite the 1680 cases of alleged abuse it has admitted to, survivors say the figure represents a “drop in the bucket” of the actual total – and estimate it could be as little as five per cent of the real number.

The data drop comes just a week before the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care begins a week-long hearing into one of the Church’s worst abuse cases, that of Marylands school in Christchurch.

The residential school, run by the Catholic St John of God order, accounts for 14 per cent of all the complaints received, and the three most prolific offenders – all with more than 15 recorded complaints – all worked at Marylands.

But Murray Heasley, spokesman for the Network of Survivors of Religious Abuse and their Supporters, said that only illustrated that the real figures were well hidden.

“It reflects the fact that police allocated resources for an independent look at one institution - that’s the reason you get that skewed number,” he said.

“If police were to allocate resources to investigate other entities run by the church, then you would start to see the real figures.”

The research was requested by the Royal Commission and tabled to them in evidence but has been publicly released for the first time. It was collected by Te Rōpū Tautoko, a group set up by the Church to deal with the Royal Commission.

Te Rōpū Tautoko reported:

1680 reports of abuse, laid by 1122 individuals, against clergy, brothers, nuns, sisters and lay people since 1950.

835 complaints were of sexual abuse (almost half).

687 complaints were in an educational setting, 425 in residential, 228 in parishes, 122 elsewhere, and 219 not identified.

Complaints were laid against roughly 14 per cent of all diocesan priests, eight per cent of all members of other congregations (eg brothers), and three per cent of nuns and sisters.

Six abusers had more than 15 complaints against them; these six accounted for more than 10 per cent of all reports

“The really chilling aspect is … the serial offenders,” said Steve Goodlass, a survivor of abuse at the Catholic St Bernard’s College, Wellington, in the 1980s.

“The devastating aspect is there is no way these religious [people] were abusing so many children and nobody knew – it illustrates how it was not being dealt with, and so much harm was being caused.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Abuse survivor and advocate Steve Goodlass: “It’s a drop in the bucket”.

While 75 per cent of the recorded claims relate to incidents before 1990, international research has shown that survivors of religious abuse take around three decades to make formal complaints.

Goodlass said the figures would be a “drop in the bucket”, citing a 2019 survey by the Ministry of Justice which found only six per cent of sexual abuse survivors complained to the police, and factoring in historic attitudes and that many cases would have gone unrecorded because the church at the time would have disregarded them.

Chris Longhurst, convener of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) agreed, saying the data was “just numbers” and the church should also publish names.

“Where is the transparency?” Longhurst said. “They are not being transparent or proactive. Despite their words, our experience is they are dragging the chain, reluctantly producing the minimum information that is required.”

Longhurst said several Catholic orders had told him they had not kept records. “It’s a self-produced, internal report with numbers that mean very little … and cannot possibly reflect the reality. This is the church’s attempt to once again present the image that they are being responsible.”

In the statement, Catherine Fyfe, chair of Te Rōpū Tautoko, claimed the church was “committed to ensuring transparency” and called the work a “major exercise involving dozens of people over two years, including searching paper files dating back 70 years in hundreds of places.”

Sister Margaret Anne Mills, President of the Congregational Leaders Conference of Aotearoa New Zealand (which represents the Catholic religious orders), said each piece of data "represents many people’s lives. Much of it represents terrible harm committed by one person on another. We can never forget that.”

Cardinal John Dew, New Zealand’s most senior Catholic, said the statistics were “horrifying and something we are deeply ashamed of”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff New Zealand’s most senior Catholic leader, John Dew.

Heasley said the figures demanded urgent action from the four Catholic bishops, led by Dew.

“Where is the action? What are these four bishops doing to bring redress and remove trauma and deal with the pain and suffering they have acknowledged? All this talk of understanding means nothing unless something is behind it.”

Heasley said immediate steps should be taken to ensure all abusers names were removed from Catholic institutions, such as schools, and an immediate hike in compensation payments, which are usually in the range of $5000 to $15,000 – far lower than in other countries, where some settlements have been over $1m.

Heasley said the church had “nowhere to hide, they are morally obliged to act now”.

He said it was important that the report noted 75 per cent of abuse cases were in non-residential settings, as it discounted the argument that the end of Catholic boarding schools had severely limited the opportunity for abuse to happen.

The timing of the release before the Marylands hearing is intriguing.

Goodlass said he was grateful the church had released the figures when the Commission had not. In Australia, the Commission’s own counsel, Gail Furness, had read the numbers into the public record so they were accessible.

A spokesperson for the commission said it received spreadsheets of data in mid-December.

Since then, staff had been processing it before it could be publicly released.

“These processes take time to ensure accuracy, so the data can be presented as evidence for the Royal Commission’s findings,” they said.

The Marylands School public hearing would include further information from the commission’s investigation regarding abuse statistics in relation to the care of the Hospitaller Order of St John of God, and more broadly relating to the Catholic Church in Aotearoa New Zealand.