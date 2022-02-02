Jail term for burglar that broke in through bathroom window

Rex Randle Chapman left his fingerprints at a Picton house after climbing in through the bathroom window. (File photo)

A burglar who entered a house by breaking a bathroom window latch told police he had no idea how his fingerprints were found at the scene.

Rex Randle Chapman, 30, had climbed in through the window at the house on Wellington St in Picton, about 5pm on July 15 last year.

A police summary of facts said Chapman stole several items from the house.

When spoken to by police, he was unable to explain why his fingerprints were found at the scene.

Chapman was charged with burglary and appeared in custody by audiovisual link at the Blenheim District Court on Monday for sentencing.

He was also being sentenced on two counts of driving without a licence, in July and August, and breaching post-release conditions for refusing to have a drug test.

Chapman was required to pass drug tests after serving a prison term for a string of burglaries and thefts in 2019.

His lawyer, Josh Smith, said his client wanted to move on with his life and get the better of his addictions, and was hoping for a sentence that would support him to do that, including drug counselling.

There was no suitable address for Chapman to serve a sentence of community detention.

Judge David Ruth said the Picton resident was hoping Chapman would be ordered to repay the value of the items taken, but Judge Ruth had no option but to sentence Chapman to a prison term, and said he thought Chapman would be unable to get the money together while in jail.

After accounting for guilty pleas, Judge Ruth sentenced Chapman to 11 months' imprisonment, with six months of standard release conditions to follow the end of the jail term.