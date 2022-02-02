Court no-show in dog attack baby death - warrant issued for accused dog-owner

The baby was attacked at a Hamilton house in October 2020. Pictured is a dog kennel at the home.

The owner of a dog that killed a baby has failed to show up for his trial, and family members are searching for him.

The 21-year-old man, who has name suppression, was charged after a day-old baby was attacked by a rottweiler registered to him, a Hamilton home on October 25, 2020.

The baby died two days later in Waikato Hospital.

He has previously pleaded not guilty to owning a dog that causes serious injury or death.

He did not arrive for a judge-alone trial in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“This is a particularly gruesome and troubling case,” Judge Jonathan Down said, “I’m sure that he is struggling with the prospect of facing this trial.”

The man had gone missing from his family home and “his family members are anxiously looking for him”, the judge said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The man was due to appear for a judge-alone trial in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday.

However, he needed to appear in court to deal with the matter, and the only way to ensure that was to issue a warrant.

The offence of owning a dog that causes serious injury to a person falls under section 58 of the Dog Control Act 1996.

It carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison or a $20,000 fine.

The rottweiler in this case was put down on December 22, 2020 after the owner signed it over to animal control.

The man has interim name suppression until a verdict is delivered in the trial.