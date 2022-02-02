Tauranga 5-year-old's death: Sisters to stand trial on murder, perverting justice charges in 2023

Malachi Subecz, 5, was found injured at a Te Puna property in November 2020 and later died in hospital.

Two sisters are heading for trial over the death of a five-year-old Bay of Plenty boy – one of them on a murder charge.

Malachi Subecz was found injured at a Te Puna property on November 1, 2021, and died in Auckland’s Starship Hospital on November 12.

Police arrested two sisters after an investigation into his death. One was charged with murder and other violence charges, and the second with perverting the course of justice.

During a Wednesday appearance in Tauranga High Court, Michaela Barriball pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder, injures with intent to injure and wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, SunLive reported.

The 27-year-old is also facing a charge of ill-treatment of a child, to which she pleaded not guilty to during a previous court hearing.

She appeared via AVL from Christchurch Prison where she is currently remanded in custody.

Her sister Sharron Barriball, 37, is facing a charge of willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

She denies the charge and has been remanded on bail, SunLive reported.

A three-week trial at Hamilton High Court will start on May 5, 2023.

A case review will be held on April 6, 2022.

Anyone who had contact with Malachi over the last two or three months of his life is encouraged to contact police by phoning 105 and quoting the file number 211001/6453.

- SunLive