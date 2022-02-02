Duo plead not guilty to murder charges over 2018 shooting in Tauranga

David Kuka was shot in Wilrose Place, Pyes Pā – the second homicide at the address in a month.

Two men charged over the fatal shooting of a Tauranga man in 2018 have pleaded not guilty and face a seven-week trial.

The man killed was David Kuka, a talented carver and artist – in what was the second shooting at a Wilrose Place address in the space of a month, SunLive reported.

Luke Belmont, 34, of Raetihi, and Adrian Rewiri, 36, from Tauranga, were each charged with murder over the death of Kuka at a Pyes Pā property on February 11, 2018.

Belmont and Rewiri both appeared at Tauranga High Court via audio visual link on Wednesday morning and entered pleas of not guilty, SunLive reported.

Belmont initially had name suppression after his arrest on December 17, 2021, but that has now lapsed.

At that time, further arrests were not ruled out and Rewiri was subsequently arrested on January 20, 2022.

A seven-week trial will begin on July 17, 2022, and the pair will remain in custody until then.

A case review has been set for April 6, 2022.

Both men are expected to appear in person, unless that is not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

-SunLive