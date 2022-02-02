Man who sexually assaulted young girl tells police his actions were ‘monstrous’

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

A 28-year-old Christchurch man who admitted sexually abusing a young girl numerous times told police what he did was “monstrous” and there was “something wrong with him”.

The man, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty to three charges in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to three other charges in October last year.

Judge Peter Rollo convicted the man of two counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, three counts of doing an indecent act with a young person under 16, and one count of breaching a protection order.

The man was also given his first warning as part of the three-strikes law imposed to ensure harsher punishments for repeat offenders.

The sexual abuse happened on various occasions during 2020 and 2021, and involved the man sexually abusing the victim while she slept. She was younger than 16 at the time.

When the man was arrested by police, he told them he was “an abuser” and that what he had done was “wrong and monstrous”. According to the summary of facts, he told police he “needs help as there is something wrong with him”.

The defendant breached a protection order in relation to another victim in October and November last year when he visited the victim’s workplace twice.

He told police he was at the business to pick up an acquaintance, and did not think of making alternative arrangements as he did not want to explain why he was not allowed to be there.

The man was remanded on continued bail until his sentencing in April.