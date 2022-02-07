Two more guards assaulted at Auckland's Mt Eden prison over weekend

"Rock College", Mark Derby's new book about Mt Eden Prison, paints a grim picture of New Zealand's oldest penal institution (first published August 2020).

Two more Corrections staff have been assaulted at Auckland’s Mt Eden prison over the weekend, only days after another guard was hospitalised following an attack from an inmate, the prison guards’ union says.

Mt Eden Corrections Facility acting prison director Dion Paki said the staff members were assaulted on Saturday while stopping a prisoner in a therapeutic unit for those vulnerable to self-harm or suicide from trying to harm himself.

The inmate also attempted to assault a third officer, Paki said.

Both staff were assessed by on-site medical and chose to complete their shifts, he said.

READ MORE:

* Mt Eden prison assaults: two officers attacked in day of violence

* Covid-19: Dozens of Corrections staff lose jobs over vaccine mandate

* Prison officer on 'special leave' after claims he strangled an inmate

* Two prisoners rushed to hospital following assault at Auckland's Mt Eden prison



“The prisoner was placed on constant observations and a review will be carried out.”

Corrections Association president Floyd du Plessis said the attack on the weekend occurred in the same unit as last week’s.

On Thursday, two officers were assaulted at the remand prison, with one staff member being admitted to hospital. The second staffer did not require hospital treatment.

Du Plessis said the injured officer from Thursday's attack was “seriously assaulted” and suffered a fractured skull.

“What we are aware of is that there were threats within the unit prior to the assault,” he said.

“What isn't clear is whether it was direct, or whether it was people around them who had made threats.”

He told Stuff Thursday’s assaults were carried out by a gang member, but would not divulge which organisation they belonged to.

John Selkirk/Stuff Four staffers have been assaulted in the past week at Mt Eden prison in central Auckland, the union says. (File photo)

“That's because if we say something about it, we tend to find there's a copycat situation where the other [gangs] decide they need to get on the meter as well.”

Paki told Stuff on Saturday assaults on staff were “unacceptable”.

Any prisoner who resorted to that behaviour would be held to account for their actions, he said.

“[Officers] manage some of the most dangerous people in New Zealand, many who are highly vulnerable with complex mental health and alcohol and drug issues.”

Du Plessis said the violence was not confined to the central Auckland prison, with a “staggering and extremely troubling” rise in assaults nationwide occurring.

In March, Stuff reported Corrections officers were facing a rising number of prison assaults.

In the 2019-2020 financial year, the number of staffers assaulted increased to 889, compared to 654 the year before.

He blamed that on a lack of consequences and prisons not holding inmates to account for violent behaviour.

“Prisoners have the belief that nothing they do will get them in trouble, they aren’t concerned about carrying out these actions.”

Both prisoners from Thursday’s assault have been placed on directed segregation and will be charged with misconduct, Paki said.

”Police have been advised of the assaults and will determine whether any criminal charges are laid.”

Where to get help:

Clarification: An earlier version said that one staff member from Thursday’s Mt Eden prison attack was admitted to an intensive care unit. Corrections clarified the staff member was admitted to hospital, but not intensive care.