Investigation exposes police officer's affair with suspected drug dealer

Constable Stu Cann, from Timaru, quit the police after his relationship with a suspected meth supplier was exposed. (file photo)

A police dog handler has quit after an investigation revealed he was having an affair with a suspected drug dealer.

Constable Stu Cann, aged in his early 30s, resigned in the wake of Operation Manu, which resulted late last year in the seizure of methamphetamine, guns and the arrests of at least nine people in Timaru.

Stuff understands the covert police investigation revealed Cann - a police officer of more than a decade - had been involved in a sexual relationship with one of those arrested.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police involved in Operation Manu raided 10 Timaru properties late last year. Stu Cann’s rural home was one of them.

That woman was charged with several drug-related offences, including possession of methamphetamine and offering to supply methamphetamine.

She is on bail and is due to appear in Timaru District Court again next month.

Confronted this week about his recent resignation, Cann said: “I left the police as another opportunity arose”.

He did not respond to questions about his relationship with the woman, or concerns about his conduct while working as a police officer.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Constable Stu Cann pictured in 2016 when he became a trainee police dog handler.

Cann’s rural home was one of 10 Timaru properties searched as part of Operation Manu in late October and early November, and his conduct attracted the attention of the police’s anti-corruption squad, known as the national integrity unit.

He has not been charged with any criminal offences, and it’s unclear what, if anything, he knew of the woman’s suspected drug dealing.

He was the subject of an employment investigation, but resigned before that was completed.

A police spokeswoman on Tuesday declined to answer a series of questions about Cann’s conduct, his relationship with the woman or his resignation.

“Operation Manu is an ongoing investigation and a number of inquiries are still under way. As such, police will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

Stuff contacted the woman who Cann had the affair with and gave her the opportunity to comment.

Instead, her lawyers made an urgent application to the Christchurch District Court asking for her name to be kept secret.

Late on Wednesday afternoon, Judge John Brandts-Giesen granted an interim order suppressing the woman’s name until her next appearance.

Stuff plans to challenge that order at that hearing.

Cann became a trainee police dog handler in 2016, describing it as the “dream job”.

“I have to pinch myself a wee bit,” he told Stuff at the time.

Two years later he graduated at a ceremony at the Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham and became part of the police’s dog section.