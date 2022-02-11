Filipino who strangled partner avoids deportation on humanitarian grounds

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, debate a "corrosive" deportation policy in Sydney in February 2020.

A man who assaulted and strangled his partner is not being deported back to the Philippines because of Covid-19 and flooding.

Marical Lyogo, 44, first arrived in New Zealand in 2019 with an essential skills work visa.

The following year Lyogo was charged with assault with intent to injure and strangulation of his partner.

The New Zealand Immigration and Protection Tribunal heard he was then convicted of these offences in February last year and sentenced to nine months’ supervision and five months’ community detention.

Following the assault, Lyogo was made redundant from his job as a carpenter and had not worked since.

He has since applied for a variation of his work visa, so he could take up a different offer of work, but failed to disclose on his application that he had been charged.

In August 2021, he was served a deportation liability notice which said he could be kicked out of the country due to “adverse matters relating to his character” and his failure to declare the charges.

“Because he was [in] breach of the conditions of his essential skills work visa, being no longer employed by the company in respect of which his visa had been issued.”

Lyogo appealed this deportation decision to the tribunal, which granted Lyogo a temporary work visa under humanitarian grounds.

123RF Marical Lyogo has been allowed to stay in New Zealand on humanitarian grounds. (File photo)

“The tribunal finds that there are exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature which would make it unjust or unduly harsh for the appellant to be deported from New Zealand at the current time.”

Lyogo’s lawyers argued his two convictions arose from a single event.

“The appellant has since completed a number of rehabilitative courses, including a living without violence programme, and sessions with an addiction and recovery service. The couple remains living together.”

The Philippines was also affected by the Delta variant and, at the time the submissions were written, the country was under a stringent lockdown.

Lyogo’s hometown of Pasig was also “irreparably damaged” by heavy flooding in November 2020, with his family no longer having a house to live in and relying on government support, which was “insufficient”.

“The appellant does not have a home to return to and if deported, he and his partner will be homeless.”