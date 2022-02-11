Convicted killers break out of cells and cause thousands of damage

Shannon Brent Flewellen was sentenced in 2010 to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 16 years and three months for the murder of South Korean tourist Jae Hyeon Kim in 2003.

Two white supremacist convicted killers broke out of their prison cells before one used a volleyball pole to smash a secure guardroom window, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The incident at Christchurch Men’s Prison took nearly four hours to resolve, with pepper spray used to reduce the threat posed to staff. No prisoners or staff were injured.

Prison director Jo Harrex confirmed a prisoner broke out of his cell in a 60-bed low-medium security unit, and got into the unit’s internal compound about 9.15pm on Saturday.

The internal compound is an open-air area with cells around the exterior.

READ MORE:

* Corrections fitness policy changed not long before guard's death

* Inmate held hostage with plastic weapon at Christchurch Men's Prison

* Inmate's destructive $200k rampage sparks 'code red' at Christchurch Men's Prison



“Staff were aware immediately after hearing him breach the cell of another prisoner, followed by four other cells,” Harrex said.

“Staff observing the incident and CCTV footage have indicated the first two prisoners were the primary instigators, with the other four having very limited involvement.”

Stuff understands the main offenders were convicted killers Shannon Brent Flewellen and Ryan Geary-Smart.

Flewellen was sentenced in 2010 to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 16 years and three months for the murder of South Korean tourist Jae Hyeon Kim in 2003. His body, which was buried in a secret grave, was not found for five years.

Geary-Smart was jailed in 2015 for the murder of North Otago father-of-three Justin McFarlane. Geary-Smart, his brother Jacob Geary-Smart, and two other men were involved in the killing. McFarlane, 35, was savagely beaten, suffering multiple blunt-force injuries to his head and face, after the men went to his home near Oamaru with the intention of stealing drugs and a motorbike on September 11, 2013.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The incident was resolved nearly four hours after one of the killers broke out of their cell.

Harrex said the on-call manager was advised immediately about Saturday’s incident and attended the site. The unit was fully fenced and within the secure perimeter of the prison.

“There was no threat to public safety and no threat to the wider security of the prison at any time.”

During the incident, one of the killers used a volleyball pole to smash the guardroom window.

Staff used “tactical communication” with the prisoners involved, and pepper spray was used to reduce the threat to staff, she said. By 1am all six prisoners were handcuffed and removed from the unit.

The prisoners involved were placed in directed segregation, and the two killers’ security classifications and long-term placements would be reviewed.

“The incident does not appear to be gang related, however both of the main perpetrators are affiliated to white power,” Harrex said.

She confirmed both of the main offenders were serving life sentences and had been in prison for seven and 12 years respectively.

The acting regional commissioner visited the unit on Sunday to check on staff. The unit was “settled”, and some repair work had been done, including the broken cell windows being replaced and cell door locks fixed. More work would be done later.

The breaking of the guardroom window would have been “very concerning” for the staff, however safe exit routes were available, Harrex said.

Two sections of the guardroom window had been fixed temporarily. Specialist replacement glass would arrive in about four weeks. The damage would cost about $5000 to fix in total.

Harrex said there had been an increased focus on contraband searches in the unit in recent weeks, and several contraband items had been found thanks to the “vigilance of staff”.

Some prisoners were likely to be charged with misconduct, Harrex said. A full operational review was under way and the matter had been referred to police.

She said staff did an “excellent job calmly de-escalating” the incident.

“I would like to acknowledge them for their professionalism and bravery.”

The unit had always been low-medium security unit, however its purpose had changed over time. It currently accommodated men working in the kitchen, and previously accommodated men in voluntary segregation. All men in the unit met the criteria to be housed in a low-medium security unit.

The incident comes after four prisoners assaulted staff in separate incidents at Auckland’s Mt Eden remand prison this month.

The attacks included a young inmate fracturing the skull of a Corrections officer on February 3 in what staff suspect was an initiation for the Bloods gang, Stuff understands.