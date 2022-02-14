Air force sergeant admits causing $91k of damage to plane through poor drilling

A Royal New Zealand Air Force airman has admitted signing off an aircraft without knowing if it needed further maintenance, and causing it more than $91,000 worth of damage through poor drilling.

Sergeant Steven Emanuel Repko is facing a court martial this week over the incident at air force base in Whenuapai, Auckland, between June and November 2020.

The court martial is being held online, before Chief Judge Kevin Riordan, due to Covid-19.

Repko is charged with negligently signing an inaccurate service document relating to the safety or efficiency of a service aircraft and negligently damaging service property.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sergeant Steven Repko, an aircraft maintenance production supervisor, pleaded guilty to five charges relating to incidents at RNZAF Base Auckland in 2020. (File photo)

He is also charged with two counts of failing to comply with written orders and one charge of using insubordinate language with his superior officer.

Repko pleaded guilty to all five charges via his lawyers, David Pawson and Eleanor Dyche.

Repko, whose LinkedIn profile states he has worked for the air force for 17 years over two stints since 2001, did not apply for name suppression.

According to court documents read by Judge Riordan, Repko signed work order documents stating no further work was outstanding on P-3K Orion NZ4205 without checking the documents were accurate.

Repko also caused $91,973.46 worth of damage to the plane’s wing plank through negligent use of a thread cutting tap and drill, and poor drilling technique.

He also instructed colleagues to install incorrect parts to the plane without authorisation.

Lead prosecutor Colonel Craig Ruane said the incident called into question the trust the air crew had on someone in Repko’s position.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Colonel Craig Ruane said the incident with the P-3K Orion put the air crew’s safety at risk. (File photo)

“Air crew in particular have got to be able to rely on the behaviour of those maintaining the aircraft.”

Royal New Zealand Navy sub-lieutenant Natacha Wisstt, also for the prosecution, said the damage resulted in a fuel leak whenever the plane’s fuel load was over 40,000 litres.

Nine occasions had been identified when it was likely there was fuel leaking from the plane during flight, creating a “medium” risk of fire.

The final charge related to incident, on an unknown date between September and October 2020, when he used bad language towards his superior officer while the officer was addressing the squadron.

“Stop f...... cutting me off. I’m trying to f...... explain it to everyone. You just keep talking over the top of me and you don’t know what you’re talking about,” Repko is reported to have said.

“Right, you f...... do it, because you clearly know what’s going on. You f...... do it, you’ve had experience outside.”

Wisstt said the swearing made his comrades feel as if they were a “hindrance or a nuisance” to Repko.

“They have been left feeling ‘like they have to walk on eggshells when they are working with him’.”

Pawson read to the court martial a letter written by Dr Vimmi Pillay, who said Repko’s behaviour might have been impacted by a head injury he received at work in July 2020.

Repko, who also has ADHD, did not seek treatment for the injury – a concussion – until nine months later, when his wife initiated a doctor’s visit after witnessing changes to his behaviour, including fatigue, memory loss and depression.

Pillay said a concussion in combination with ADHD may make a person irritable, quick to anger, and have poor concentration, impacting on home and work life.

Pawson confirmed Repko is currently on medical stand down and had sought medical release from his duties, the application of which was pending the result of the court martial.

He added that since his diagnoses, Repko had received medical treatment which had helped him greatly.

Repko also accepted full responsibility for the incidents, which he had no memory of.

“None of this would have happened but for his medical difficulties.”

Ruane said a fine of around $3000 or the reduction of Repko’s rank to corporal may be a sufficient penalty.

What is a court martial?

The court martial oversees cases where a breach of military discipline or other offences may have occurred.

Possible sentences include prison and dismissal from the forces, detention, demotion, severe reprimand or a fine.

A judge presides over the court martial, and a panel of military members will decide is the accused is guilty or not guilty.

If found guilty, the military members and the judge will decide the sentence.

Court martial decisions can be appealed.