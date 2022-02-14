Man caught drink-driving with baby in the back seat

Police caught a dad driving over the drink-driving limit with his young baby in the back.

A young dad failed a breath test and his babysitting duties.

Police pulled over the 23-year-old driver on Kenmure Rd, in the Dunedin suburb of Mornington, about 11.20pm on Friday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The man recorded a breath alcohol reading of 547 micrograms pre litre of breath – more than twice the legal limit.

His passenger had also been drinking, and their 6-month-old child was with them in the vehicle.

The man was issued with a summons before the trio were dropped off by police at the man's house.

Elsewhere in Dunedin, some officers were showered in glass as they conducted a bail check on a 35-year-old man about 1am on Saturday, Bond said.

The man, who was breaching his bail conditions by drinking, resisted arrest and slammed the door, which caused glass to cover the attending officers.

The door was forced open, and the man was arrested by the officers, who suffered only minor cuts.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Nicholson St, in Forbury, after he threatened to fight people on the street, Bond said.

The man was extremely hostile towards police, and he was arrested for disorder after he kicked at a vehicle driving past.

Police also attended a report of 10 men causing disorder on Albany St about 12.15am on Sunday.

The men had all come from a nearby party, but scarpered when police got there, Bond said.

Police also attended several vehicle crashes on State Highway 1 between Palmerston and Waikouaiti late on Sunday night.

Two cows and a bull had broken through a fence near Flag Swamp, causing two crashes.

Two of the animals died at the scene. The other was not found.