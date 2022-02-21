Two teens expelled after assault on Muslim student had offended violently before

Otago Girls' High School in Dunedin was the location of a racist attack recently.

Two girls connected with the unprovoked assault of a Muslim high school student have been expelled, it is understood.

The verbal and physical attack at Otago Girls’ High School on February 9 involved three teenage girls. Their offending was filmed and circulated widely on social media.

The incident included the hijab being pulled from the head of fellow student Hoda Al Jamaa​, who later told RNZ her hijab was everything to her.

It is understood that two of the three girls involved in the attack have been expelled, while the third is receiving counselling.

READ MORE:

* Influencer Bella Hadid shares viral #JusticeForHuda campaign after Dunedin student assaulted

* Otago Girls' High School pupil attacked, hijab ripped off by fellow students

* Another teenager attacked at Dunedin's bus hub



The school has been approached for comment.

In a school notice to parents last week, principal Bridget Davidson said: “We are working with the victims and the Muslim community, and we are deeply sorry for the physical and emotional harm caused.”

The email noted serious and formal disciplinary procedures were taking place.

The school was working with the Muslim community and police over the issue, it said.

On Friday afternoon, board chair Lyn Hurring posted on the school’s Facebook page: “Following an investigation phase, the school board last night completed its formal disciplinary processes around this matter.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A social media campaign urged Otago Girls’ High School to take further action following the racial assault.

“While we cannot share the outcomes, we can confirm that we followed all legislation and guidance in reaching a decision and that we are confident that strong and appropriate steps were taken and support has been put in place for those impacted.”

When contacted by Stuff, Hurring referred all comments to the Ministry of Education, before hanging up.

The teen offenders have also been referred to Youth Aid. It was not the first time those connected with the assault had made headlines.

It is understood at least two of those involved in the assault on Al Jamaa, which has started a global #JusticeForHuda social media campaign, were involved in several high profile incidents in Dunedin in February last year.

That included a serious incident involving a group pursuing a teenage girl through an inner city mall, where she was attacked, fell to the ground and had her head stomped on.

“Kids having a fight is one thing, but a mob attacking a child on their own and stamping on their head is a particularly vicious kind of attack,” the victim’s mother told Stuff.

Her daughter, who suffered a concussion, managed to flee, but the pursuit of her was filmed and shared online.

The 14-year-old girl who stomped on her daughter’s head was arrested.

The group of mainly girls were known to taunt shoppers while hanging out and drinking alcohol at a council-owned car park. Some of their violent exploits were uploaded and shared on social media.

At the time of the Otago Girls’ High incident, Al-Jamaa was sitting with her friends when a trio asked them how to swear in Arabic, and taunted them.

“Two of the girls held me and one hit me, and after I fell on the ground, she ... was still hitting my face and my body. I was waiting for the teacher to help me,” Al-Jamaa told RNZ.

She was sent to Dunedin Hospital with injuries to her face.