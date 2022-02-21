Manhattan developer turned Canterbury winemaker facing $1.5 million in fraud charges

A former New York property developer turned Canterbury businessman, who is facing $1.5 million in GST fraud charges, can now be named.

Colin David Rath, 58, is facing 39 counts of dishonestly using Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns, with the intention of obtaining a financial advantage, after an Inland Revenue investigation.

The charges were worth a total of $1.5m, with the alleged offending spanning from 2017 to 2021.

They relate to his North Canterbury-based businesses, Waipara Winds – trading as Fiddler’s Green – a restaurant and vineyard, which also grows hemp and olives, and the now-disestablished New York Grape Escape.

READ MORE:

* It's made from shipping containers, but this vineyard build is no tiny home

* One of Canterbury's oldest wineries started in a garage

* Twenty-six more charges against Christchurch businessman



Rath’s lawyer appeared on his behalf in the Christchurch District Court on Monday, where he was remanded on bail until April 5.

His name was previously suppressed, but no further suppression was sought.

In 2018, Rath received Overseas Investment Office permission to purchase his 27-hectare property at Waipara.

He arrived in Auckland on an entrepreneur work visa with his family in 2016, after a two-year journey on his $950,000 yacht.

In 2021, he announced he was building a four-bedroom luxury home out of used shipping containers on his property.

BROOK SABIN With its secret hideaways, wineries, and even truffle hunts - this off-the-radar region is about to become a hit. (First published July 2019)

Rath previously wrote a book detailing his property development sagas in the United States, and once owned a US$3.4m (NZ$4.7m) luxury apartment in Manhattan with two waterfalls feeding a koi pond in the living room – a scaled water feature in the shape of the Yangtze River.

He signalled his intentions to live in New Zealand in a US magazine article in 2015, saying “this is not the America I knew”.

As of 2010, his Waipara property had a $2.1m rateable valuation. The vineyard grows several grape varieties, including riesling, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, and gewürztraminer – and previously produced 82 tonnes of crop from about 35,150 vines.