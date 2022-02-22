Homicide investigation launched in Hamilton.

A homicide investigation has been launched in Hamilton following the death of a man in Nawton.

Emergency services were called to a Vernall St address around 5.10pm on Monday following reports of an altercation.

Hamilton City area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said despite efforts from medical personnel, a 37-year-old man at the address was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

A homicide investigation has commenced to determine the circumstances of his death.

A scene guard was in place overnight and the scene will be examined in the coming days.

A resident, who lives close by to the house, who didn’t want to be named, said they noticed a lot of sirens on Monday evening.

He counted five police cars and two ambulances and the house cordoned off between 5.30pm and 6pm when he went to The Base.

He lives behind Vernall Street - and has been in Nawton for six years and hasn't seen anything like this before.

He didn't hear anything unusual before the police turned up. "I thought I heard yelling, but this is Hamilton.”