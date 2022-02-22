Stolen classic car worth more than $150,000 found two days later held together by tape

A 1973 Holden LJ Torana GTR XU1, similar to one stolen from Napier last year. (NB this is not the stolen car)

When a classic car worth more than $150,000 was recovered two days after it was stolen, its gearbox was blown and tape was holding parts of it together.

The 1973 Holden Torana XUI was stolen from a shed in Napier about 5am on Sunday, October 10, last year.

Shawn Harding, 45, was found in possession of the car in Dannevirke. He had various accounts of how it came to be in his possession, but said he didn’t steal it. He pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property.

He appeared in Napier District Court on Monday, where Judge Barbara Morris sentenced him to 12 months of supervision.

According to a police summary, CCTV showed two offenders entering the shed by kicking in a door.

The thieves tried to take a $170,000 boat, but couldn’t find a draw bar pin to tow it.

They then went to the back of the shed.

The summary described the car as “a one of its kind collector’s item and is of great interest to motor enthusiasts” and said it was valued between $150,000 and $200,000.

“Indications are that this vehicle has been specifically targeted. Its removal required two vehicles that were blocking its path to be broken into and moved to allow the removal of this car,” the summary said.

Also stolen was a set of mud tyres valued at $3000, which have never been recovered.

Two days after the car was stolen it was filmed on CCTV cameras driving through Waipukurau.

The next day, October 13, it was found by police at Harding’s address in Dannevirke.

He told police he owned the car, giving various accounts of how he purchased it, including buying it for $20,000 and swapping a Harley Davidson motorbike for it.

The car had suffered extensive damage to the steering column and the interior “with tape and metal braces used to keep it together”.

The car’s gearbox was believed to have been blown.

Police found a methamphetamine pipe in Harding’s pocket, and he also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing drug utensils.

Harding had a long history of violent offending was the subject of a month-long police hunt in 2017.

In 2005 he was sentenced to seven years’ jail for stabbing his former partner in front of his two young children and for assault with a weapon relating to the road rage incident, in which he threatened a TV3 employee whom he chased with an axe while in a drug-induced rage.

In 2019 a 1972 Holden Torana XU1 sold at auction in Australia for AU$183,000 (NZ$194,000).