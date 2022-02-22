Intellectually disabled sex offender sues after 16 years' jail

An intellectually disabled sex offender serving an open-ended jail term claims discrimination has led to him serving 16 years in prison.

Kenneth Harvey Miller​, 63, is considered a high risk to reoffend and is currently held at Rolleston Prison, Christchurch.

Now Miller is suing the Corrections Department, its chief executive and the Minister of Corrections, along with the Parole Board, alleging arbitrary detention and a failure to release him on parole.

Miller’s lawyer, Tony Ellis​, told the High Court in Wellingtonon Tuesday that the treatment of Miller was discriminatory.

But Corrections Department psychologist Lindon Pullan​ said the usual kind of pre-release treatment for sex offenders was not suitable for someone with Miller’s complex needs.

Miller needed a different kind of preparation for release, and somewhere to live with intensive support.

Miller was sentenced in 2006 to an open-ended term of preventive detention after pleading guilty in Christchurch to charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and assault with intent to sexually violate.

His attack on a woman, a stranger he had seen waiting at a bus stop, was stopped by a passing police patrol, according to a 2010 Court of Appeal decision.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Kenneth Harvey Miller has been in prison for 16 years, currently at Rolleston Prison, Christchurch. (File photo)

The decision said that as a youth, Miller spent seven years in a psychiatric hospital and in 1987 he was sentenced to five years’ jail for raping a 61-year-old woman.

Justice Simon France​ suppressed details of treatment Miller had received and assessment of that treatment.

In written submissions, Ellis said Corrections and the Parole Board maintained Miller lacked the intellect to be rehabilitated, but Miller disagreed.

Lawyer for the Corrections parties, Matthew McKillop,​ said the rehabilitation that Ellis was seeking for Miller would not be appropriate.

A suitable placement in the community with supervision to control his re-offending risk was his best chance of getting parole, but it was proving difficult to find. The Parole Board could only release Miller if he was no longer an undue risk to the safety of the community, McKillop said.

“We express our concern, however, that no progress has been made on identifying that accommodation despite several years of the board identifying what is needed for Mr Miller’s safe release and stressing the need for urgent action,” the board said in its most recent decision, in September 2021.

It also said Corrections needed to make a far better effort to help Miller understand psychological information prepared for board hearings.

The High Court hearing is expected to take two more days.