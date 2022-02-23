Police seize three cars 'involved in burnouts at the protest in Picton'

Speakers tell the anti-mandate crowd in Picton on Wednesday they aren't sticking to their plan to leave Nelson Square.

Police have seized three vehicles following burnouts they believe are connected to the occupation of Nelson Square in Picton.

The anti-mandate protesters have been camped at the public reserve for about two weeks in solidarity with those protesting outside Parliament in Wellington.

They were delivered trespass notices by Marlborough District Council on Thursday last week, but said they had decided to stay until the protest in Wellington was done.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Vehicles cover Picton’s Nelson Square on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said police had been monitoring protest activity in Picton.

READ MORE:

* Road reopens after armed police operation in Blenheim suburb

* 'Go home': Te Ātiawa asks Picton protesters to 'respect our whenua and our tikanga'

* 'An alternate universe': Family's healing South Island bike tour 'perfect antidote' to grief and Covid stress

* Trespass notices delivered after Picton protesters refuse to relocate



Police on Monday seized three vehicles on Saturday night identified as being “involved in burnouts at the protest in Picton”, the spokesperson said.

A person was arrested on a charge of sustained loss of traction, as well as possession of ammunition, and possession of cannabis.

Inquiries were continuing to identify other drivers and vehicles involved, the spokesperson said.

“Police will not tolerate this behaviour, and we urge anyone who may have witnessed this on Saturday night to contact police.

“We recognise the ongoing impact from the protest activity, particularly on residents and the wider public in the surrounding areas.”

Police were working with the Marlborough District Council and the various protest groups to resolve the situation, the spokesperson said.

South Island police were also monitoring protest activity in Christchurch’s Cranmer Square, and was also working with the Christchurch City Council.