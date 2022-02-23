Man convicted of defrauding movie mogul 'gaming system' over abandoned appeal, Crown says

Eugene John DeMarco was convicted of fraud including against Sir Peter Jackson's company, The Vintage Aviator. (File photo)

Having abandoned his appeal to improve his chances of parole, convicted fraudster Eugene DeMarco now wants his appeal reinstated.

DeMarco, 60, of Wellington, was released from prison in September 2020 having served fewer than 10 months of a sentence of two years and five months’ jail.

In its decision the Parole Board noted DeMarco had withdrawn his appeal and accepted responsibility for the offences.

At a hearing on Wednesday DeMarco’s new lawyer, Chris Tennet​, told three Court of Appeal judges that DeMarco believed he would be refused parole if the appeal was outstanding.

Tennet said DeMarco had compelling personal reasons to want parole as soon as possible.

But Justice Robert Dobson​ said that would be a difference only of degree, not of kind, to all sentenced prisoners.

DeMarco wants the Court of Appeal to withdraw the notice abandoning his appeal, so his appeal can go ahead.

Crown lawyer Charlotte Brook​ said DeMarco was “gaming the system”.

It was a cynical attempt to manipulate the system, which DeMarco had done before. He not only said he abandoned his appeal to try to increase his chance of parole, he told the board he took responsibility for his actions, she said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Sir Peter Jackson employed DeMarco at The Vintage Aviator, a company that reproduced and rebuilt vintage aircraft. (File photo)

She likened it to his sentencing in December 2019 when he asked for credit for remorse but then mistakenly gave the judge documents that included a group email he sent saying he was innocent and needed character references to keep him out of jail.

A jury convicted DeMarco at the High Court in Wellington in 2019.

He was found guilty of frauds against The Vintage Aviator company – where he used to be production manager – and against a trust with trustees movie mogul Sir Peter Jackson, his personal and business partner Dame Fran Walsh​, and their collaborator Philippa Boyens​.

DeMarco was a pilot with expertise in vintage aircraft.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Convicted fraudster Eugene DeMarco now wants his appeal reinstated.

His proposed appeal challenged several aspects of the judge’s summing up to the jury.

One of the appeal grounds was that the jury should have been given an “extraordinary prejudice direction” because of Jackson’s fame in New Zealand.

However, the other Crown lawyer, Harrison Cunningham​, said the Crown’s case did not depend on Jackson’s evidence. The jury were told to put their feelings to one side and to decide the case on the facts. No other special direction was needed, he said.

At the trial the Crown said DeMarco had diverted to his own company more than $2 million an Auckland-based aviation charity, New Zealand Warbirds Association, had paid for Vintage Aviator planes.

Warbirds received one plane, and eventually the balance of the money it had paid, but Jackson's company was out of pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars, the High Court was told at his sentencing.

He also used deception to obtain a bank loan, and failed to deal with a valuable WWII aircraft as required by the friend who said he bought it off DeMarco for US$500,000, the judge said.

The Court of Appeal reserved its decision.