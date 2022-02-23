Man shot dead was known to shooter, say police

A man killed in Nelson was known to the shooter, police say.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said in a statement Tasman police were satisfied the parties involved were known to each other and that there was “minimal risk to the wider community” while the shooter remained at large.

Police said they had launched a homicide investigation, Operation Fossa, into the death of a 22-year-old man shot at a Nelson home in Washington Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

They were called to the property at 1.15pm, but despite the efforts of emergency services performing CPR the man died at the scene.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Police are appealing for any information about the shooting or CCTV footage from Tuesday of Washington Rd.

Andy Macdonald/Stuff A person was heard screaming: ‘murderer’ at a property where a man later died after a shooting.

Inquiries were under way to establish what occurred and identify those responsible, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved are asked to phone 105 and quote file number 220222/7060. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police appealed to any witnesses that may have seen anything in the Washington Rd area on Tuesdaybetween 12.45pm and 1.30pm to come forward.

The investigation team would also be interested in hearing from people who had any CCTV footage of Washington Rd.

Washington Rd was closed as armed police, an ambulance and a fire engine converged on the scene.

One resident told Stuff on Tuesday they were watching things unfold.

“There’s a couple of guys waiting on the side of the street, one of them just ran down the street and screamed: ‘murderer’. They’re waiting for police and/or an ambulance. Oh s... that’s a lot of cops.”

He said police dog handlers had also arrived.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF/Nelson Mail Police have launched a homicide investigation, Operation Fossa and seeking any witnesses or CCTV footage of Washington Rd during the incident.

The resident, who was outside at the time, said he first noticed something was wrong when he realised two men had been in their driveway for a very long time, and they appeared to be waiting for something.

“Eventually one of them walked further down to the street and then I heard yelling. He definitely screamed something like 'murderer' from further down the street.”

He said he could hear yelling from the house which made it seem like people were waiting for emergency services, and when police arrived he saw about six officers running up the driveway.