'Disgusting behaviour': Runaway 'Covid-positive' men cough on officers - another steals police hat

Dunedin’s notorious Castle St had been relatively quiet as a Covid outbreak hit the student quarter, but all that changed on Friday.

Police were called to a large party, estimated to be about 100 revellers, on Castle St on Friday, about 11pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Officers had visited the flat earlier in the night with the assurance that the flatmates would not be holding a party.

The party was later shut down as more partygoers arrived.

Some of the residents and attendees had either come out of isolation or should currently be isolating, Bond said.

‘’This is disappointing that these students weren’t abiding by the self-isolation rules, and should have been at home.’’

But the call-out became more than disappointing for police, who were called to make two arrests.

That included a 19-year-old male who was arrested for offensive language and disorderly behaviour, who was released with a warning due to being Covid-positive, Bond said.

His punishment was unlikely to end there, as he was also referred to the University of Otago proctor.

As the teen was being arrested ‘’a few aggressive males’’ came over to cough on police, saying they were Covid-positive.

They fled the scene, but police would be reviewing CCTV footage of the incident to identify, and ‘’speak to them about this disgusting behaviour''.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old male was arrested after trying to steal a police officer’s hat. He would also be referred to the Proctor.

It was a relatively quiet weekend for police, with officers nabbing several drink drivers including a 21-year-old man found slumped in car at a McDonalds drive-in, on Saturday about 8.40am.

Bond said the man, who had driven to McDoanlds for something to eat, was '’heavily intoxicated’’.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 838 micrograms per litre of breath.

'’This is an extremely high result for any time of the day, let alone this time of the morning.’’