'Cell buster' pepper spray used in prisons still not properly authorised, prisoners' lawyer says

“Cell buster” pepper spray has been used on prisoners at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility at Wiri, Auckland. (Photo: ©Michael Bradley)

The use of controversial “cell buster” pepper spray, delivered via a wand that fogs a prisoner in their cell, has still not been properly authorised, a judge was told on Monday.

The hearing at the High Court in Wellington challenges the legality of the cell buster spray which lawyers for two women inmates say is not legal and its use breached the rights of the women.

One of the women, asthmatic prisoner at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility, Karma Cripps​​, says it has been used on her several times. The other woman in the case is Mihi Bassett​.

After an earlier stage of the case in 2020 the judge said there might be “some real concerns” about the regulations that the Department of Corrections said authorised its use.

New regulations are due to come into force on April 1, but one of the lawyers for the women said they did not accept the changes would fix the problem.

Lawyer Jason McHerron​ said they had only recently seen the new regulations but straight away they spotted defects.

Cell buster spray was delivered using a wand under the cell door, filling the cell with the gas. Cripps has previously said being in the cell felt like her body was on fire.

Michael Bradley/Stuff The two women, Karma Cripps and Mihi Bassett, challenged the use of cell buster pepper spray. (Photo: ©Michael Bradley)

At the 2020 hearing Corrections said cell buster spray could be the least harmful and safest way to restrain and move a prisoner.

The alternative was for four officers in protective gear to quickly enter the cell and try to restrain the prisoner, it was said.

Corrections officers also had hand-held pepper spray aerosols that were aimed at stinging the eyes of targets.

McHerron said the way the two pepper sprays were used was significantly different and the delivery device needed to be specifically identified.

There was no evidence the decision to approve the use of cell buster spray included considering the way it was delivered and the effect it had on targets.

Claire Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ The Intervention & Support Unit at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility. (File photo)

Justice Rebecca Ellis​ asked the attorney-general’s lawyer, Daniel Jones​, whether the specifics had to be considered to assess whether the use was humane.

But Jones said the description in the regulations of “aerosol spray” was enough, and its humane use on prisoners could depend on several factors including the length of exposure and how soon effective decontamination with water was available.

Cell buster spray was first authorised in 2009 in a process that wasn’t as thorough as it could have been but it still met the legal requirements, he said.

The court hearing is due to take another two days.