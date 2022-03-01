Challenge to use of pepper spray that prisoners call 'excruciating'

The Corrections Department says use of pepper spray is a safety measure, but a lawyer for two prisoners says it inflicts ‘excruciating’ pain, breaching the Bill of Rights Act. (File photo)

Corrections officers should not be able to use pepper spray against inmates if there was a chance the target was mentally ill, a lawyer for two women prisoners says.

Lawyer Douglas Ewen​ said at the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday that the use of pepper spray against the mentally ill was unacceptable and cruel.

Pepper spray shouldn’t be able to be used in a psychiatric hospital and it shouldn’t be used in a prison either unless staff could say “with a high level of confidence” that the inmate was not mentally ill, Ewen said.

Staff could not know if a prisoner was in an angry rage or mentally ill, he said.

But a lawyer for Corrections said Ewen was raising issues not properly before the court in the claim or the evidence.

Ewen was one of the lawyers for two prisoners at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility. Mihi Bassett​ and asthmatic Karma Cripps​ say Corrections Department staff using pepper spray breached their rights not to be subject to cruel treatment, and to be treated with human dignity.

The case often focussed on the use of “Cell Buster” pepper spray which was pumped in to cells using a wand under the door, fogging the cell with the spray that stung eyes, skin and the breathing system.

It turned the air in the cell into a weapon, Ewen said.

Michael Bradley/Stuff Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility is at Wiri. (File photo: ©Michael Bradley)

Pepper spray more commonly came from a handheld aerosol that was aimed at the eyes, from which it was a quantum leap up to the cell buster “fogging” method, he said.

Cripps and Bassett have previously given evidence of the effect of cell buster spray, calling it excruciating. But Crown lawyer, Daniel Jones​, told Justice Rebecca Ellis​ that their evidence was not accepted as true.

They have sued the attorney-general.

Corrections has previously said cell buster was usually used as an alternative to four officers in protective gear quickly entering a cell to restrain a prisoner, which was a greater risk to the prisoners and staff.

Force was to be used only when reasonably necessary, he said.

The judge asked both sides about the way the use of cell buster spray was authorised or not, through the Corrections Act and associated regulations since 2009.

Ewen said its use was not authorised, but Jones said it was, and a change to the regulations that takes effect soon specifically said so. Fundamentals were previously in the regulations and the detail of how they were used was in operations manuals, he said.

In approving the regulations Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis​ said he was satisfied using pepper spray was compatible with the humane treatment of prisoners, and the potential benefits of its use outweighed the potential risks.

The judge reserved her decision.